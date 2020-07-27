Night Out In The Parks, Movies In the Parks Return For Late Summer

DOWNTOWN — Chicagoans can now participate in the eighth season of Night Out in the Parks from home and enjoy a shortened lineup of Movies in the Parks.

Starting Monday, Your Night Out at Home will host more than 40 artists and organizations starring in virtual performances.

This week will feature Jabberwocky Marionettes, Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, About Face Theatre, and Synapse Arts in performances recorded across the city and streamed on the Park District’s website and YouTube channel.

“We’re creating new opportunities to safely celebrate and support Chicago’s diverse arts community and vibrant culture by bringing live performances and entertainment from our neighborhood parks into your backyard, balcony or living room,” Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly said in a press release.

“Everyone is invited to connect virtually and enjoy dance, jazz, theater and world music by established companies and emerging artists from the comfort of their own homes.”

WTTW Channel 11 will stream “Night Out in the Parks: The Stars in Your Backyard” starting July 31. The show will feature 17 performers Fridays until Aug. 28.

Some performers slated to appear include Las Bompleneras of the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, Midnight Circus in the Parks, and A Flor de Piel.

An abbreviated version of Movies in the Park will also return around the city through Sept. 11. Sites are limited to 100 people, and face masks are required.

Movie lineups can be found on the Park District’s Facebook page.

