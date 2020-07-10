Block Club Chicago
Balmoral Avenue near Clark Street is closed to traffic for expanded outdoor dining for the Replay, Hamburger Mary's and Vincent restaurants in the Andersonville neighborhood on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Here’s A Full List Of Chicago Streets Closed For Expanded Outdoor Dining

The street closures aim to give struggling restaurants room to safely serve more diners.

Lincoln Park, Old Town Primary category in which blog post is published
Block Club Chicago Staff

See more

CHICAGO — The city is closing streets in 10 neighborhoods this weekend for restaurants to stretch out and welcome more diners outdoors.

The closures include five previously designated in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing, plus new closures in Lincoln Park, West Lakeview, West Loop, Lower West Side, and Rush and Division.

The expansions Friday to Sunday are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic and have limited capacity within their properties to safely host diners.

The closures:

Food at Hamburger Mary’s outdoor dining. Balmoral Avenue near Clark Street is closed to traffic for expanded outdoor dining for the Replay, Hamburger Mary’s and Vincent restaurants in the Andersonville neighborhood on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Coronavirus Kills 25 More People In Illinois As New Cases Keep Rising

But the state's positivity rate stayed at 3.1 percent, the same as it was Wednesday.

Near North Side, River North Primary category in which blog post is published

Gold Coast Neighbors Fear They’ll Lose Light, Property Values If Luxury Tower Is Built, But Developers Say That’s Just City Living

Developers from Fifield Companies responded to neighbors' questions and concerns about their plans to build a 43-story luxury condo building on the Near North Side.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Douglas Park Should Honor Frederick Douglass, Not A White Supremacist, West Side Students Say

For years, students have tried to rename the park for the famed abolitionist who was formerly enslaved. Now they are relaunching their campaign this Saturday with a teach-in at the park and a fundraiser.