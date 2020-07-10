Here’s A Full List Of Chicago Streets Closed For Expanded Outdoor Dining

CHICAGO — The city is closing streets in 10 neighborhoods this weekend for restaurants to stretch out and welcome more diners outdoors.
The closures include five previously designated in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing, plus new closures in Lincoln Park, West Lakeview, West Loop, Lower West Side, and Rush and Division.
The expansions Friday to Sunday are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic and have limited capacity within their properties to safely host diners.
The closures:
- North Lincoln Avenue will be closed from Fullerton Avenue to Wrightwood Avenue in Lincoln Park.
- South Oakley Avenue will be closed from West 24th Street to West 24th Place in Lower West Side.
- North Rush Street will be closed from Oak Street to Cedar Street; Bellevue Place will be closed from State to the first alley east of Rush Street; and Division Street will be closed from Dearborn to State.
- West Cornelia Avenue will be closed from Southport east to the alley; Wellington Avenue will be closed from Southport west to the alley in West Lakeview.
- West Randolph Street service lanes will be closed from the expressway to North Elizabeth Street in West Loop.
- Balmoral Street will be closed on both sides of North Clark Street in Andersonville.
- Chinatown Square will be closed adjacent to Archer Avenue from Wentworth to Princeton avenues in Chinatown.
- Taylor Street will be closed from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue in Little Italy; and Laflin Street from the alley north of Taylor to the alley south of Taylor.
- Oliphant Avenue will be closed from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the north in Edison Park.
- 75th Street will have sidewalk dining areas from Indiana to Calumet avenues in Grand Crossing.
