Here’s A Full List Of Chicago Streets Closed For Expanded Outdoor Dining

CHICAGO — The city is closing streets in 10 neighborhoods this weekend for restaurants to stretch out and welcome more diners outdoors.

The closures include five previously designated in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing, plus new closures in Lincoln Park, West Lakeview, West Loop, Lower West Side, and Rush and Division.

The expansions Friday to Sunday are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic and have limited capacity within their properties to safely host diners.

The closures:

Food at Hamburger Mary’s outdoor dining. Balmoral Avenue near Clark Street is closed to traffic for expanded outdoor dining for the Replay, Hamburger Mary’s and Vincent restaurants in the Andersonville neighborhood on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.