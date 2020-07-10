Former Illinois Congressman Blasts Goya Foods, Joins Boycott Of Company After CEO Praises Trump

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez has joined a growing chorus of voices boycotting Goya Foods after the CEO showered President Donald Trump with praise during a ceremony at the White House on Thursday.

Goya CEO Robert Unanue said “we are truly blessed…to have a leader like President Donald Trump” during an event in the Rose Garden announcing the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

Goya Foods, founded in New York in 1936 by Unanue’s grandfather after immigrating from Spain, then faced swift backlash and calls for boycotts throughout on social media.

In a Facebook video Friday, Gutiérrez, who served in Congress for more than 25 years, stood in front of several Goya products inside his pantry before lambasting the CEO and the company as “conquistadores.”

“You wiped out our indigenous population in Puerto Rico, you exploited the Puerto Ricans for centuries under your colonialism,” he said of the company.

“Now, you support Donald Trump — who hates us and despises us, and who has treated the Puerto Rican people with such cruelty. No more Goya. Boycott Goya. I will never buy another product of yours again.”

Those pledging not to buy more Goya products pointed to the president’s long record of racist comments and animosity toward Latinos in the United States.

In announcing his run for president, Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists,” and “criminals.”

Trump doubled down on his comments during a rally in 2018, where he said his comments were “peanuts compared to what turns out to be the truth,” according to a report from the Hill

Politicians and many other Twitter users criticized the company for failing to acknowledge the harsh policies including Trump’s controversial family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and the existing migrant detention camps.

This is some twisted 🤬..

The bulk of @GoyaFoods customers are the same folks targeted time and again by this administration. @GoyaFoods have been a staple in my home for years



That ends today. I can not support a business that supports Trumps policies of bigotry & hate#Goyaway https://t.co/dCgpQHzfXB — 🎙Mia… (@MCW_Disruptor) July 10, 2020

When the vast majority of your customers are Latinos, you might expect a backlash from serving as a prop for a guy who puts brown children in cages, calls countries like El Salvador, “shit-holes”, denies Puerto Rican deaths and calls Mexicans, “rapists and criminals”. That’s all. https://t.co/Pi2Il00RMt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 10, 2020

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations.



Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Goya needs to be reminded who their customers are. Praising a tyrant that puts our children in cages unable to bath and to die in filth will not, after generations of brand loyalty, get a penny of our money anymore. #GOYAWAY @GoyaFoods https://t.co/CK2xlCSN0L — Samuel A. Muñoz (@SamuelAMunoz1) July 10, 2020

As the backlash swirled, Unanue doubled down on his comments in an interview with Fox News, saying he wasn’t apologizing and customers pulling business from his company amounted to “suppression of speech.”

In an interview with Fox News, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said he was “not apologizing” for praising President Trump at the White House. He also called the boycott of his company’s products “suppression of speech.” https://t.co/M1TkXF9m0f — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2020

