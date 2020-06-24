Block Club Chicago

2 Blocks Of Taylor Street To Close On Weekends To Make Way For Little Italy Restaurant Patios

Taylor Street from Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street will shut down on weekends as part of a pilot program to give restaurants more outdoor dining space.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

See more

LITTLE ITALY—  After being closed for dine-in service for months, some Little Italy restaurants on Taylor Street will be soon be able to extend sidewalk cafe permits into the street to feed more diners as part of a city pilot program. 

The initiative announced this month by the Mayor’s Office will close thru traffic on six commercial corridors to let restaurants put tables on the street to expand outdoor dining.

In Little Italy, a two-block stretch of Taylor Street will be closed from Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street as part of the pilot program, said Rod Burch, executive director of the West Central Association.

Permits for 15 restaurants have been submitted and are under review by the city and state, Burch said.

The closing for street dining could start in the next two weeks pending permit approvals, Burch said.

As part of the pilot program, the Taylor Street closures will take place Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday, Burch said.

Do stories like this matter to you? Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.