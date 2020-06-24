2 Blocks Of Taylor Street To Close On Weekends To Make Way For Little Italy Restaurant Patios

LITTLE ITALY— After being closed for dine-in service for months, some Little Italy restaurants on Taylor Street will be soon be able to extend sidewalk cafe permits into the street to feed more diners as part of a city pilot program.

The initiative announced this month by the Mayor’s Office will close thru traffic on six commercial corridors to let restaurants put tables on the street to expand outdoor dining.

In Little Italy, a two-block stretch of Taylor Street will be closed from Ashland Avenue to Loomis Street as part of the pilot program, said Rod Burch, executive director of the West Central Association.

Permits for 15 restaurants have been submitted and are under review by the city and state, Burch said.

The closing for street dining could start in the next two weeks pending permit approvals, Burch said.

As part of the pilot program, the Taylor Street closures will take place Friday evening and all day Saturday and Sunday, Burch said.

