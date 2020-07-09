Part Of Lincoln Avenue Closing For Outdoor Dining This Weekend

LINCOLN PARK — Part of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park will be closed over coming weekends to allow for restaurants to have more outdoor dining.

Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Wrightwood and Fullerton Avenues 3 p.m. Saturdays-2 a.m. Mondays as part of the Feast of Lincoln event. The event will run for six weekends, weather permitting.

More than 10 restaurants will participate in the Feast on Lincoln, including Millie’s Supper Club, Takito Street and Lincoln Station.

With the street closed, the restaurants will have more space to spread out tables and serve customers. Dining hours will run 4-11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays.

Traffic will be limited between Halsted Street, Sheffield Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. Altgeld Street will be open to traffic with areas for restaurant carryout and delivery drivers.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.