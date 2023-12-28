CHICAGO — Dry January remains a popular way to kick off the new year — and just because you’re participating doesn’t mean you have to stay home.

If you’re looking to start the year booze-free, we’ve rounded up more than 40 places where you can imbibe mocktails and other non-alcoholic drinks. Enjoy the city sober at these upscale restaurants, taverns, late-night lounges and fully sober bars.

Albany Park

Neighborhood cocktail bar Bokeh in Albany Park. Credit: Provided

Bokeh

4716 N. Kedzie Ave.

773-754-0129

This neighborhood cocktail den offers an extensive drink menu, which includes several mocktails and sodas for those avoiding alcohol, including the seasonally appropriate “Christmas in July” with preserved peach, pineapple juice, cinnamon habanero shrub and lime.

Andersonville

Nobody’s Darling in Andersonville serves up both alcoholic and booze-free beverages. Credit: Provided

Nobody’s Darling

1744 W. Balmoral Ave.

312-544-0993

Andersonville queer bar Nobody’s Darling offers a few alcohol-free drinks to “keep it cute” all night long, including a lychee mocktini, non-alcoholic beer and CBD-infused sparkling waters.

Beverly

Horse Thief Hollow Brewing Company

10426 S. Western Ave.

773-779-2739

The award-winning craft brewery on the South Side has two mocktail options for anyone choosing to forgo the booze — the “Livener” with fresh lemon and ginger beer, and the “Social Elixir” with fresh orange and cranberry juice.

Bronzeville

Bronzeville Winery

4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

872-244-7065

Quaff some NA cocktails like a Virgin Mary or iced chai with rum at this wine bar, cultural space and “sister restaurant to the Silver Room.”

Downtown & River North

Arbella

112 W. Grand Ave.

312-846-6654

Enjoy elevated bar and street food favorites like truffle fries, coconut shrimps, fried chicken tenders and more alongside two zero-proof mocktails — the lemon ginger kombucha-based “Smoking Kills” and the spirit-free London Dry-based “Secret Window.”

Bar Goa

116 W. Hubbard St., Suite 1

312-900-0197

This Indian restaurant and cocktail bar in River North offers a non-alcoholic drink menu featuring freshly made watermelon juice and various mocktails.

Beatrix

519 N. Clark St.

312-284-1377

Sip on coffee, hibiscus ginger kombucha or non-alcoholic IPAs for some free-spirited drinks at this American coffeehouse and restaurant. Beatrix also has locations in Fulton Market, the Loop and Streeterville.

Try Ema’s zero proof Pomegranate Backsplash and Pineapple Ginger Soda for Dry January. Credit: Provided

Ema

74 W. Illinois St.

312-527-5586

Ema’s Mediterranean-inspired menu features shareable plates like dips and mezzes plus three zero-proof cocktails, including a Pineapple Ginger Soda and Pomegranate Backsplash.

Le Colonial

57 E. Oak St.

312-255-0088

Le Colonial serves up four mocktails inspired by the seasons alongside its Vietnamese and French-inspired menu. Try their winter-inspired Mua Dong with cucumber, ginger and lime to celebrate the season.

LIVA opened at the Chicago Winery in Nov. 2022. Credit: Provided

LIVA At Chicago Winery

739 N. Clark St.

312-763-3674

LIVA’s restaurant and bar are housed in a winery, but there are still N/A drinks called flightless birds available for anyone who “wants to stay grounded,” including a non-alcoholic Negroni Liberto.

Humboldt Park

Bendición is a sober space to enjoy non-alcoholic beverages and gather as a community. Credit: Provided

Bendición Dry Bar & Bottle Shop

2540 W. Division St.

Info@BendicionBar.com

This non-alcoholic pop-up is a sober and communal space for Chicagoans — “whether you’re sober serious, sober curious, straight edge, or sober just for tonight.” Bendición, which is queer- and woman of color-owned, features a variety of interesting booze-free beverages and hosts regular community events, such as book club meetings and zine workshops.

Hyde Park

Truth Be Told

1227 E. 60th St.

872-315-1319

Eschew alcohol at the tavern-inspired restaurant with a spirit-free mule, apple pie shrub soda, a Heineken 00 or pineapple mojito.

Virtue Restaurant & Bar in Hyde Park. Credit: Provided

Virtue Restaurant & Bar

1462 E. 53rd St.

773-947-8831

Sip on alcohol-free beverages at this welcoming Southern American restaurant. There are four on the menu, including “The Hummingbird” with basil, bitter lemon and soda, and a Pumpkin Spice Mule.

Lakeview

Ella Elli

1349 W. Cornelia Ave.

773-935-3552

This sophisticated establishment in the heart of Lakeview serves up flavors from Italy and the Mediterranean. The drink menu features two mocktails: “Hits Different” — a soda that includes hints of hibiscus, blueberry, lime, jalapeno and grapefruit — and “Momentary Lapse” — an aquafaba-based drink with cardamom, basil, grapefruit and lemon.

Lincoln Park

Spirit free drinks at Boka. Credit: Provided

Boka

1729 N. Halsted St.

312-337-6070

Enjoy booze-free beverages like non-alcoholic beers, ciders and spirit-free wines alongside Boka’s Michelin-starred menu.

Summer House Santa Monica

1954 N. Halsted St.

773-634-4100

Immerse yourself in the tropics with Summer House’s casual, California-inspired menu, which includes an assortment of zero-proof drinks, from pineapple, watermelon and strawberry-based mocktails to sparkling white tea.

Lincoln Square

The Warbler

4535 N. Lincoln Ave.

773-681-0950

The cocktail menu of this upscale eatery in Lincoln Square includes inventive mocktail options, like a mix of basil and vanilla, and a refreshing lemonade.

Little Village

Osito’s Tap

2553 S. Ridgeway Ave.

773-277-8117

Celebrate Dry January with the speakeasy-style bar’s non-alcoholic cocktails, made with ingredients like carrot juice, grapefruit juice, apricot cinnamon syrup, ginger beer and more.

Logan Square

Billy Sunday

3143 W. Logan Blvd.

773-661-2485

Billy Sunday’s cocktail bar is known for its classic drinks and vintage spirits, but it also offers spirit-free sips perfect for Dry January, including a “Lupine Lady” with lavender and thyme-infused verjus and a “Strawberry Handshake” with peppercorn, olive and basil ginger.

Daisies

2375 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-697-9443

At Midwestern pasta restaurant Daisies, pair a plate of Italian noodles with a non-alcoholic drink. The Logan Square eatery offers a range of booze-free bevs, from classics like root beer and iced tea to more novel drinks like a mushroom sour and cranberry-orange shrub.

Marz Brewing Company’s non-alcoholic hemp-infused beverages. Credit: Provided

Life On Marz Community Club

1950 N. Western Ave.

386-589-4088

Life on Marz is Marz Community Brewing Company’s nano-brewery and taproom in Logan Square. It caters to beer lovers and sober folks alike, serving non-alcoholic craft beer, hemp-infused beverages, coffee and tea.

The Pink Squirrel offers bowling and non-alcoholic milkshakes for fun and retro vibes through Dry January. Credit: Provided

The Pink Squirrel

2414 N. Milwaukee Ave.

(773) 904-8185

Indulge in non-alcoholic milkshakes and cocktails at a retro Midwestern bar with Duckpin Bowling and trivia nights.

The Whistler

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-227-3530

A bar, record label, gallery and music venue boasts an award-winning cocktail program featuring NA drinks like CBD seltzer, mocktails and more.

The Loop

Beatnik On The River

180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

312-929-4945

This Bohemian-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, including spirit-free pina coladas and watermelon mojitos.

Roanoke

135 W. Madison St.

312-361-3800

Grab a bite and sip on booze-free drinks and craft sodas at this upscale lounge and tavern, including a coconut-water based mocktail with blueberry and lime, and a “Farmers Daughter” mocktail with cucumber, basil and house-made lemonade.

McKinley Park

Marz Community Brewing Company

3630 S. Iron St.

773-579-1935

Like its Western Avenue location (above), this neighborhood brewery and taproom offers non-alcoholic craft beer, hemp-infused beverages, coffee and tea.

Portage Park

Community Tavern

4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-283-6080

The new American restaurant nestled in Portage Park combines midwestern ingredients with pan-Asian influences. Alongside diverse wine and cocktail selections, diners can find a variety of mocktails and craft sodas.

South Loop

Apolonia

2201 S. Michigan Ave.

312-363-2431

The South Loop restaurant cooks up modern European fare and offers two spirit-free drinks on its dinner menu — the “Fall Highball” with apple, ginger, cinnamon and soda, and the “Desert Rose” with hibiscus, rose, lime and chipotle.

M Lounge

1520 S. Wabash Ave.

312-447-0201

This intimate lounge’s drink menu features a lineup of mocktails, including a Strawberry Lemonade Fizz Martini, an M Bellini, alcohol-free champagne and beer and more.

Ukrainian Village

The inside of one of Chicago’s lesbian bars, Dorothy, 2500 W. Chicago Ave. Credit: Provided//Riané Human

Dorothy

2500 W. Chicago Ave.

773-687-9261

Lesbian cocktail bar Dorothy offers a variety of non-alcoholic drink options and hosts various social events for the community, including Silent Book Club, open mics and burlesque nights.

West Loop

Elske

1350 W. Randolph St.

312-733-1314

Try some innovative mocktails at this Michelin-starred Scandinavian restaurant, which features two non-alcoholic drinks on the menu: the “Smoky” made with pu-erh tea, banana and miso and the “Amaro” made with cinnamon, ginger beer and lime.

Kumiko in the West Loop was named one of the world’s 50 best bars. Credit: Instagram

Kumiko

630 W. Lake St.

312-285-2912

Japanese dining bar Kumiko offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, which owner and mixologist Julia Momose calls “spiritfrees.” The elegant and nuanced beverages include flavors such as jasmine dragonwell green tea, Tasmanian pepperberry and Japanese twig tea.

LÝRA offers two mocktails, the Halara (L) and Cypress (R). Credit: Provided

LÝRA

905 W. Fulton Market

312-660-7722

Alongside Greek-inspired eats, LÝRA’s menu features two zero-proof mocktails: the “Halara” with Seedlip, pomegranate, lemon, mint and tonic, and the “Cypress” with Seedlip, pineapple, lime and ginger.

Rose Mary

932 W. Fulton Market

872-260-3921

Accompanying this West Loop establishment’s Italian and Croatian food menu, guests can dine booze-free with a selection of mocktails and a non-alcoholic IPA.

The Dawson

730 W. Grand Ave.

312-243-8955

The Dawson’s menu of “globally inspired American fare” features two mocktails, a non-alcoholic sparkling rose and Athletic Brewing Company non-alcoholic beer.

The Publican

837 W. Fulton St.

312-733-9555

Enjoy “simple farmhouse fare” at this European beer hall-inspired gastropub. The menu features a variety of zero-proof drinks, including a spiritless Old Fashioned, a “Phony Negroni” and non-alcoholic beers.

West Town

Beatnik West Town

1604 W. Chicago Ave.

312-929-4945

The Bohemian-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers an array of non-alcoholic beverages, including spirit-free pina coladas and watermelon mojitos.

In Good Spirits

858 N. Ashland Ave.

This non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop just opened this summer and offers a wide range of non-alcoholic beers, wines and aperitifs, available to take away or to drink in the store’s community space. They also have a rotating menu of handmade cocktails available.

Wicker Park

Pinball and arcade games at Emporium Arcade Bar. Credit: Provided

Emporium Arcade Bar

1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-697-7922

Play vintage arcade games, table games or try your hand at some old-school pinball machines at this curated beer and cocktail bar. The menu features sober-friendly options for those who want to play sans alcohol, including a booze-free old fashioned and beers. There are also two other Emporium locations in Logan Square and Fulton Market.

The Violet Hour

1520 N. Damen Ave.

773-252-1500

Dine on New American cuisine with a spirit-free cocktail at this iconic bar. There’s the “Always on Time” with grapefruit, lemon, vanilla, lavender and rose water, or the “Needs Cowbell” with lemon, hibiscus and pomegranate flavors.

