BRIDGEPORT — After more than 30 years of vacancy, the revived Ramova Theatre will host its first public event on New Year’s Eve with Slo ‘Mo, Chicago’s favorite LGBTQ-centered dance party.

The $30 million restoration project broke ground in October 2021, and the significance of Slo ‘Mo being chosen as collaborators for the debut New Year’s Eve event is not lost on Kyle LaValley, Ramova’s director of programming and creative.

“Featuring Slo ‘Mo as one of our inaugural events at Ramova is an intentional choice to feature Chicago LGBTQ+ artists and the incredible contributions they have made to our city’s cultural landscape and history,” said LaValley in a press release. “With their track record of creating welcoming spaces, Slo ‘Mo will usher in 2024 and the new era of intentional programming with top tier entertainment to our re-imagined space.”

Slo ‘Mo has gained notoriety in Chicago and across the country as an intergenerational and intersectional queer-run dance party. Slo ‘Mo began in 2011 at The Whistler in Logan Square and has since relocated to Sleeping Village, where it has a monthly residency alongside other events throughout the year.

“Slo ‘Mo was definitely at the forefront of activation for community, and it’s been these really beautiful moments of bringing people together,” said Darling Squire Shear, the choreographer and resident performer at Slo ‘Mo.

The New Year’s event at the Ramova will be no different, with an emphasis on inclusivity and celebration, Squire Shear said.

“It’s this beautiful moment of coming together and being like … we can bring people together to celebrate, uplift them and wish them well,” they said.

A rendering of the overhauled Ramova Theatre.

In addition to the regular fanfare of Slo ‘Mo parties and New Year’s Eve, the event’s theme will play off the history of the Ramova and incorporate 1920s elements into the music and performances.

“The Ramova was built in 1929. And so immediately Darling and I were like, ‘Oh, we should really elevate the music and dance and the artists that came from the 20s and 30s,’” said Kristen Kaza, co-founder and producer of Slo ‘Mo.

Kaza also noted the significance of this event as a celebration of South Side investment.

“I think us being a part of that premiere show really says this is Chicago,” she said.

“Because Chicago is queer, Chicago is trans, Chicago is Black, Chicago is Brown, Chicago is music and dance.”

The thematic choice, dubbed Slo Mo’s Pleasure Palace NYE, will go beyond typical 1920s iconography of flapper girls and speakeasies, paying homage to the Black, Brown and queer artists in Chicago and across the world that shaped arts and culture during that time.

“[The 1920s were] such an explosive time for creativity from Berlin, Germany, all the way to Bronzeville, Chicago, which is down the street,” Kaza said. “And we really want to lift up the legacies of those artists that made work that you can still feel the presence of to this day.”

The event will feature a live jazz swing band led by renowned multi-genre musical producer Akenya and DJ sets by Slo ‘Mo’s VITIGRRL and Icey Bby. Guests are encouraged to come in 1920s and 30s attire.

LaValley said a wide variety of community-centered programming will follow the New Year’s Eve debut, ranging from daytime events such as yoga and markets in their small event space, Ramova Loft, to headline acts in the theater space.

“We really plan to have something for everyone. I am hopeful that even if folks aren’t familiar with an act we have on our marquee, they find some time to do a bit of discovery and check out our calendar,” LaValley said. “A space like this takes time to build, but we’re working on some great programming into fall of next year and even spring of 2025, so there will be a lot to look forward to as roll out announcements.”

NBC Chicago will broadcast live from the Ramova’s New Year’s Eve party as part of its “A Very Chicago New Year” special.

The Ramova, which screened its last film in 1985, is being revived with a 1,500-capacity music venue and will also house Other Half Brewing, a reopened Ramova Grill and community and events spaces. Opening dates for the brewery and diner have yet to be announced

General admission tickets for Slo ‘Mo’s Pleasure Palace NYE are $75 and VIP tickets are $125, available for purchase on the Ramova Theatre’s website.

