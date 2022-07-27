Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park Closing At End Of July, Citing $1 Million In COVID-19 Losses

The rock-climbing gym crumbled under spiked real estate taxes and the pressures of the pandemic.

Mack Liederman
10:14 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park is closing July 31.
Brooklyn Boulders
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Indoor rock-climbing gym Brooklyn Boulders will shut down its Lincoln Park location for good on July 31.

The 43,000-square-foot gym at 2131 N. Wayne Ave. opened in 2020 as a complement to Brooklyn Boulders’ smaller West Loop gym.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Indoor rock-climbing facility Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park.

The lease in Lincoln Park was “signed prior to the pandemic with expectations that a thriving business would justify especially high fixed costs,” according to the company website. A spike in real-estate taxes and the setbacks of the pandemic have led the business to lose over $1 million in the last year, “with no likely pathway to recovery.”

All memberships and purchased classes will be honored at the West Loop location, 100 S. Morgan St.

Brooklyn Boulders posted a “Closure FAQ” on it site to answer other questions from members and others.

Brooklyn Boulders will continue to employ 70 percent of its Lincoln Park staff, according to the website.

The Lincoln Park facility will stay open through Sunday. The location features over 11,000 square feet of climbable terrain. The obstacles are designed for bouldering, a form of free climbing. Members can climb artificial rock formations without a rope and harness, falling back on a thick foam pad if they slip up.

After Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park closes, it will have two remaining locations: West Loop and Queens, New York.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Climbers can visit the elevated “recovery mezzanine” to decompress while overlooking the gym’s bouldering field.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Knute Rockne Stadium Won’t Be Ready For Fall Sports After Renovation Delayed By Work Stoppage At Illinois Quarries

The CPS-owned stadium in Austin is getting a new track and turf field as part of a multi-year overhaul. But the work stoppage means it won't be ready by fall.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 hours ago

Girl, 15, Sexually Assaulted In West Ridge Park, Police Say

The girl was in Green Briar Park when a man pulled her into a portable toilet and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3 hours ago

Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park Closing At End Of July, Citing $1 Million In COVID-19 Losses

The rock-climbing gym crumbled under spiked real estate taxes and the pressures of the pandemic.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

Residents Of Avondale Homeless Encampment Matched With Housing: ‘God Blessed Me With People … To Make This Happen For Me’

A homeless encampment was a fixture of Fireman's Park for years, even as the city tried to clear the area. Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa credits a huge boost in city housing funding with helping its residents.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
9:53 AM CDT

See more stories