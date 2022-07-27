Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park Closing At End Of July, Citing $1 Million In COVID-19 Losses

LINCOLN PARK — Indoor rock-climbing gym Brooklyn Boulders will shut down its Lincoln Park location for good on July 31.

The 43,000-square-foot gym at 2131 N. Wayne Ave. opened in 2020 as a complement to Brooklyn Boulders’ smaller West Loop gym.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago Indoor rock-climbing facility Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park.

The lease in Lincoln Park was “signed prior to the pandemic with expectations that a thriving business would justify especially high fixed costs,” according to the company website. A spike in real-estate taxes and the setbacks of the pandemic have led the business to lose over $1 million in the last year, “with no likely pathway to recovery.”

All memberships and purchased classes will be honored at the West Loop location, 100 S. Morgan St.

Brooklyn Boulders posted a “Closure FAQ” on it site to answer other questions from members and others.

Brooklyn Boulders will continue to employ 70 percent of its Lincoln Park staff, according to the website.

The Lincoln Park facility will stay open through Sunday. The location features over 11,000 square feet of climbable terrain. The obstacles are designed for bouldering, a form of free climbing. Members can climb artificial rock formations without a rope and harness, falling back on a thick foam pad if they slip up.

After Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park closes, it will have two remaining locations: West Loop and Queens, New York.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago Climbers can visit the elevated “recovery mezzanine” to decompress while overlooking the gym’s bouldering field.

