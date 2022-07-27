Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Girl, 15, Sexually Assaulted In West Ridge Park, Police Say

The girl was in Green Briar Park when a man pulled her into a portable toilet and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Joe Ward
10:33 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
Green Briar Park, 2650 W. Peterson Ave.
Google Maps
  • Credibility:

WEST RIDGE — A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a West Ridge park last week, according to Chicago Police.

Between 9-10 a.m. July 19, the girl was in Green Briar Park, 2650 W. Peterson Ave., when a man walked up and pulled her into a portable toilet before sexually assaulting her, police said in a community alert.

After the attack, the man portrayed himself as the victim’s father to avoid suspicion, police said. The girl was eventually able to escape from her attacker.

Police are seeking a 38-year-old man in connection with the crime. He was seen wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call area detectives at 312-744-8261.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Knute Rockne Stadium Won’t Be Ready For Fall Sports After Renovation Delayed By Work Stoppage At Illinois Quarries

The CPS-owned stadium in Austin is getting a new track and turf field as part of a multi-year overhaul. But the work stoppage means it won't be ready by fall.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
3 hours ago

Girl, 15, Sexually Assaulted In West Ridge Park, Police Say

The girl was in Green Briar Park when a man pulled her into a portable toilet and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3 hours ago

Brooklyn Boulders Lincoln Park Closing At End Of July, Citing $1 Million In COVID-19 Losses

The rock-climbing gym crumbled under spiked real estate taxes and the pressures of the pandemic.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

Residents Of Avondale Homeless Encampment Matched With Housing: ‘God Blessed Me With People … To Make This Happen For Me’

A homeless encampment was a fixture of Fireman's Park for years, even as the city tried to clear the area. Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa credits a huge boost in city housing funding with helping its residents.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3 hours ago

See more stories