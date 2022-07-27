Girl, 15, Sexually Assaulted In West Ridge Park, Police Say

WEST RIDGE — A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a West Ridge park last week, according to Chicago Police.

Between 9-10 a.m. July 19, the girl was in Green Briar Park, 2650 W. Peterson Ave., when a man walked up and pulled her into a portable toilet before sexually assaulting her, police said in a community alert.

After the attack, the man portrayed himself as the victim’s father to avoid suspicion, police said. The girl was eventually able to escape from her attacker.

Police are seeking a 38-year-old man in connection with the crime. He was seen wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call area detectives at 312-744-8261.

