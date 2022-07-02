Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting That Left Police Officer Seriously Wounded

The officer was responding to a call about domestic violence when a man shot him, police said. The 27-year-old man police arrested is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Noah Asimow
9:40 AM CDT on Jul 2, 2022
A stretch of Taylor Street was closed to traffic after a police officer was shot shot and seriously wounded Friday morning.
Madison Savedra/ Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting left a Chicago police officer seriously wounded on the Near West Side Friday morning.

Jalen Vales, 27, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first degree murder, one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal and one felony count of aggravated battery against a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Vales was arrested Friday in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus, according to a release from the Chicago Police Department,

The shooting occurred in the Little Italy neighborhood Friday morning, when police responded to a domestic call at a residence in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, about four blocks away from where Vales was arrested, police said. At a news conference later Friday that included Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Supt. David Brown said that the officers were immediately fired upon after exiting an elevator, describing the shooting as an “ambush.”

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded On Near West Side: ‘They Were Ambushed’

The officer, who has not been publicly identified but works in the 12th (Near West) Police District, was shot multiple times in the arm and the torso. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with the assistance of a UIC campus police officer, who Brown said likely saved the CPD officer’s life. Brown described the officer’s condition as “serious but stable” on Friday, and said he was alert and responsive.

Officers did not shoot the man, Brown said. A gun was recovered near the scene, and Vales was placed into custody and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital for an injury to his wrist, police said. There was no update provided on Vales’ condition. 

Last month, two Chicago police officers as well as a U.S. Marshall were seriously wounded in shootings over the course of one week. Both Chicago police officers, who were shot during traffic stops, recovered from their wounds and were released from hospitals later in June. An offender has been charged in connection to one of the shootings, according to a release from the Chicago Police Department last month. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

