My Block, My Hood, My City Bringing Back Popular Youth-Led Community Walks — This Time Focused On Civil Rights Movement

NORTH LAWNDALE — For the fifth year running, Lawndale teenagers want to show you around their neighborhood.

Nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City is bringing back its “Youth-Led Community Walks” July through August, according to a news release.

The program employs Lawndale youth as tour guides to give people a view of the neighborhood through their eyes and fight pervasive stereotypes about the area.

People can sign up for the neighborhood walks here. Tickets are $35 each.

Walking tours this summer will focus on North Lawndale’s rich history in the Civil Rights Movement, according to the news release. Teen tour guides will show visitors the streets where Martin Luther King Jr. lived and worked while he organized in Chicago.

The iconic Stone Temple Church, 3622 W. Douglas Blvd. where MLK preached will be a stop on the tours, according to the news release. Participants will meet community members who are preserving MLK’s legacy in the neighborhood and continuing his fight for equal rights, organizers said.

The community walks have grown every year since starting in 2018, according to My Block, My Hood, My City. All proceeds go back into the program and to support participating youth, according to the news release.

Those interested in booking private walks can email nathaniel@mbmhmc.com.

