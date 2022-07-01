Chicago Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded On Near West Side: ‘They Were Ambushed’

NEAR WEST SIDE — A police officer was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning on the Near West Side in what the police superintendent called an “ambush.”

About 8:30 a.m., the officer was shot in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Officers were responding to a call about domestic violence in a home; as soon as they stepped off an elevator, someone shot at them, Supt. David Brown said at a news conference. A Chicago police officer was hit in his torso and multiple times in his arm, Brown said.

A University of Illinois at Chicago police officer drove the wounded Chicago officer to the hospital, likely “saving his life,” Brown said.

“They were ambushed,” Brown said. “This wasn’t a matter of police tactics; they were ambushed, clearly. Offender had intentions to harm them.”

Brown said there is video of the shooting that “confirms” the officers were ambushed, though it has not been publicly released.

The officer was in serious condition, though he stabilized at the hospital, Brown said. He was alert and responsive by Friday afternoon, and his family is “very grateful that he’s recovering,” Brown said.

“But there’s a lot of recovery that needs to happen,” Brown said. “He had serious injuries, and he will need a lot of prayers to fully recover. We’re just asking everyone to join us in praying that his recovery goes well.”

A man was arrested, and a gun was found, Brown said. Charges are pending.

Officers did not shoot the man, Brown said. The man had injuries to his wrist and was hospitalized, Brown said, though he did not provide further details.

At least two other people were in the home, but no one else was injured, Brown said.

Brown, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police officers gathered at the hospital, waiting for updates.

“We have to remember that officers every single day are risking their lives for our safety, and today underscores that,” Lightfoot said at the news conference.

Lightfoot also said the city needs to tackle rising domestic violence calls.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re addressing this surge,” she said. “There has been this unbelievable increase in domestic violence related homicides and shootings. It is a huge public health, public safety issue.”

Domestic related homicides are up 23.5 percent compared to this time last year, the mayor said.

Police stopped traffic on Taylor Street between Loomis and Ada streets after the shooting. Officers milled about the block; the building where the shooting occurred — which also houses a Chicago Public Library branch — was cordoned off still around 11:40 a.m.

Sweet Maple Cafe owner Laurene Hynson said she had a restaurant full of customers when the shooting occurred and police filled the block. Officers told her the block would likely be closed to cars for hours, so she closed her restaurant at 1339 W. Taylor St. for the day, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

