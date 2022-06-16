Optima Lakeview Luxury Rental Building Opens In Closed Treasure Island Grocery’s Spot With Year-Round Rooftop Pool

LAKEVIEW — A seven-story luxury apartment building that replaces Lakeview’s closed Treasure Island grocery store recently opened — with Chicago’s first year-round rooftop pool.

Optima Lakeview, 3478 N. Broadway, is a 198-unit apartment building designed by David Hovey Sr., Optima CEO and founder. The building opened in April and is 35 percent leased while construction on its top floors remains underway.

“We’re excited to bring to market Optima Lakeview, a development as vibrant and dynamic as the surrounding Lakeview neighborhood for which it’s named,” said David Hovey Jr., president, chief operating officer and principal architect for Optima.

Credit: Provided/Michael Duerinckx Photography The Optima Lakeview atrium features plants that will grow vertically and hang down the atrium.

The building features a modern exterior with warm-toned materials, including transparent bronze glass and dark brick to complement the neighborhood, Hovey Sr. said.

Inside, the building features an open, seven-story atrium that runs through the core of the building and has hanging landscaping that will drape into the atrium as the plants grow, Hovey Sr. said.

The building offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with smart-home technology, according to Optima. Many units have private balconies or terraces.

The average unit size is 1,053 square feet, with rents of $2,500-$10,000 per month, according to Optima.

Credit: Provided/Michael Duerinckx Photography Optima Lakeview’s average unit size is 1,053 square feet, with rents ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 a month.

Amenities include contact-free, in-home package delivery, housekeeping services, a gym with fitness programs and a virtual personal assistant.

The building also has a rooftop deck with views of Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field and the skyline, according to Optima. The sky deck has fire tables and heaters for colder months.

The 35-by-25-foot rooftop pool is heated and will remain open year-round, according to Optima. The rooftop also has a spa, theater, lounge seating, dozens of grills and kitchen stations, a glass-enclosed party room and other amenities.

The building also has a 2,000-square-foot heated dog park, an indoor basketball and pickleball court, sports lounge and a golf simulator, according to Optima.

Other amenities include a yoga room, sauna, pet spa, children’s play area, game room, residents’ club and chef’s kitchen, according to Optima.

The building will cater to people who work from home with two wired conference spaces and a business center, as well as multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas where residents can work, according to Optima.

Credit: Provided/Michael Duerinckx Photography Optima Lakeview’s amenities include a gym.

Optima Lakeview is a transit-oriented development with proximity to multiple bus routes and train lines, according to Optima. The building has 208 bicycle spaces and 94 fully enclosed parking spaces, including six electric vehicle charging stations.

“Lakeview residents who watched the building take shape were among the first to sign a lease, with the majority saying the primary reasons were our architectural design, amenity package that spans 40,000 square feet, resident programming and convenient location,” Hovey Jr. said.

Credit: Provided/Michael Duerinckx Photography Optima Lakeview has a basketball court, sports lounge and golf simulator.

