Woman Who Stole Police Car, Hit Officer Had Been Sexually Assaulted, Report Says

WEST GARFIELD PARK — A West Side woman who prosecutors say took a police car, hit an officer and drove off is facing a slew of charges — but her attorney said her behavior might have stemmed from her being sexually assaulted earlier that day.

The woman has been charged with aggravated battery of an officer, resisting an officer, vehicular hijacking, attempted murder, driving on a suspended license and possessing a stolen law enforcement vehicle, according to police. She was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

The incident happened Monday morning near Jackson and Kildare avenues. It was caught on video, according to court documents from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses saw the woman run from her home wearing no shirt or bra and only one flip-flop, according to court records. She appeared disoriented and rummaged through her purse for a gun, which she began firing toward people in the area, according to prosecutors.

Officers responding to a call of gunshots were flagged down by neighbors due to the woman’s erratic behavior, and they found her lying partially naked in the road, according to prosecutors.

The woman’s behavior may have been the result of someone sexually assaulting her before the incident, her attorney said, according to the Sun-Times.

“There can be more than one victim in a case,” defense attorney Javaron Buckley said, according to the Sun-Times. No further details were immediately available.

When officers approached the woman, she stood up and got into the driver’s seat of the squad car while a 47-year-old officer grabbed the woman’s arm to try to stop her, according to prosecutors. The woman reversed the car, dragging the officer backward and under the ajar door, then sped off, a video of the incident showed, according to prosecutors.

The woman hit at least five occupied cars before getting out of the car, and officers caught her after a foot chase, according to prosecutors.

A judge set the woman’s bond at $2 million.

The officer hit his head while being dragged by the squad car and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he received six stitches, according to prosecutors.

Court documents show the woman has no criminal history, and she was rated the lowest possible score in the county’s risk assessment for determining bail, which takes into account the risk of skipping court and perpetrating additional crimes. The woman is an accountant and has a young daughter.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.