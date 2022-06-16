Skip to contents

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

1-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Fall From Englewood Building

The boy went through a screen and a window, falling three floors. He has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Atavia Reed
10:01 AM CDT on Jun 16, 2022
A 1-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday morning after falling from the third floor of a residence in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
ENGLEWOOD — A 1-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday morning after falling from the third floor of a building.

The fall happened about 4:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. The boy was inside a home when he fell through a screen and window, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The fall was classified as an accidental injury, and the incident is under investigation, police said. Detectives are investigating.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the boy was visiting from out of town. The boy is almost 2 years old, he said.

The window had a screen, but it “got dislodged in some kind of way,” Langford said. The boy fell from the third floor and “was on a patio deck,” Langford said.

“There was a screen in the window, so it wasn’t that the window was unprotected,” Langford said. “But the screen by itself isn’t necessarily stopping an inquisitive 2-year-old.”

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

