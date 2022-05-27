Portage Park Chef Hopes Neighbors Support Restaurant As She Recovers From Surgery: ‘I’m Waiting For You Guys’

PORTAGE PARK — Lourdes “Lulú” Alvarez is ready to greet her customers again and will open up her Mexican restaurant Monday.

Alvarez is the owner and chef of Pueblo Nuevo, 4342 N. Central Ave., which has been open for almost 11 years. She underwent emergency surgery earlier this month to remove four non-cancerous tumors, and she closed the family-run business while she recovered.

Alvarez will reopen the restaurant Monday, she said in a video posted to social media.

“I’m waiting for you guys,” Alvarez said. “Thank you for everything. I have the best customers in my life. See you soon.”

Since Alvarez is still recovering, her husband will take over as chef and her daughter will be the server, and they hope to have an employee as a second chef, the family said — though Alvarez will be present to thank her customers.

The community has raised almost $15,000 to help Alvarez with her medical costs and living expenses. She previously said she has been overwhelmed by well-wishers and donations during this rough patch.

“The support is needed. … It brings me so much happiness, and there are no words for people’s comments and support,” Alvarez said through tears. “First there was COVID, where we made no money, but with help from husband, we continued. … I am the luckiest person thanks to my customers and to God.”

