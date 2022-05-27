Skip to contents

Mayfestiversary Brings Beer, Sausage And Kriek Slushies To Ravenswood This Weekend

Proceeds from the event benefit The Friendship Center food pantry in Lincoln Square.

Alex V. Hernandez
11:05 AM CDT on May 27, 2022
A previous Mayfestiversary event.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

RAVENSWOOD — After going virtual for the past two years, Mayfestiversary will return to Ravenswood this weekend. 

The festival runs 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-9 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine avenues. The festival is free to attend with a $5 suggested donation to benefit The Friendship Center food pantry, 2711 W. Lawrence Ave.

“Food insecurity in our communities has reached new levels because of COVID and high inflation. Unfortunately, these economic shocks will be felt for years. This partnership with Begyle and Dovetail allows us to better meet the sustained need in a number of ways,” Friendship Center Executive Director Justin Block said in a statement.

Credit: Provided.
A previous Mayfestiversary event.

Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing have organized Mayfestiversary festival to benefit The Friendship Center since 2018. 

The fest will include new beer releases as well as old favorites from both breweries.

Returning this year is Dovetail’s Maibock, a strong golden lager made for Mayfestiversary, and Begyle will be tapping a brand new barrel-aged stout for the first time. Dovetail will also be serving kriek slushies for the first time. Kriek is a Belgian beer style which is made by fermenting lambic with sour cherries.

Food options will include sausages from Beard and Belly, pretzels from Bulldog Bakery and German-style kebabs from Dönermen. 

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

