Millennium Park Sees 3rd Shooting In 2 Weeks After Man Exchanges Gunfire With Security Guard, Police Say

CHICAGO — Just one day after Chicago added security checkpoints and implemented a curfew for minors in Millennium Park, gunfire erupted at the popular tourist spot Friday evening.

At 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of East Monroe Street, a 22-year-old man refused to be checked for weapons at an entry point to the park, police said. The man then hopped a fence and opened fire at an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s police officer who approached him, police said.

The officer, who was working a security side job at the park, returned fire, striking the man in the buttocks, officials said. Despite being wounded, the man ran to the Riverwalk, where he was arrested, police said.

CBS Chicago reports the man jumped on to a party boat along the river before being arrested. He was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries and charges against him are pending, police said.

Metal detectors and security checkpoints were set up at the park beginning on Thursday night, along with a curfew that outlaws minors who are not accompanied by an adult from going to the park after 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the curfew and added security measures after 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was killed near The Bean last Saturday. On May 10, another teenager — later revealed to be 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee — was shot and wounded near The Bean. Brownlee was charged Tuesday for the attempted murder of a culinary student in Lincoln Park and a series of armed robberies across the North Side.

It’s not the first time security checkpoints have been used at Downtown parks, but it’s typically for large events — not for everyday life. While the checkpoints received backlash from Chicagoans online, most visitors in the park said they didn’t mind the extra security. Several tourists told Block Club Thursday the precautions made them feel safer after the recent shootings.

“It’s good because … anything can happen,” said Paola Encolna, who was visiting from Florida.

