19-Year-Old Charged With 5 Armed Robberies And Shooting Culinary Arts Student Dakotah Earley Confessed On Video, Prosecutors Say

LINCOLN PARK — Dakotah Earley, the 23-year-old culinary arts student seen on a chilling surveillance video being robbed and shot in the back of his head in Lincoln Park, was able to identify his attacker from a photo lineup, circling his picture and giving investigators a thumbs up, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Earley was shot three times last week and had to have his leg amputated as he fought for his life. His jaw is wired shut because it had to be reconstructed. But he was one of five people to positively identify Tyshon Brownlee, 19, as the person who robbed them at gunpoint during a two-day North Side crime spree on May 5-6 that culminated in Earley’s shooting, prosecutors said.

When police arrested Brownlee Sunday at his parents’ Chicago home, they found a 9mm handgun, a bright yellow hoodie matching the description of the robber’s and several things stolen from victims, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Brownlee then confessed on video to shooting and robbing Earley and to four other robberies, Murphy said.

Calling him “a crime spree,” a judge ordered Brownlee held without bail, charged with attempted murder in Earley’s shooting and four counts of armed robbery in a series of other holdups.

In each case, he ordered the victim to give up their phone password. In one case, while pointing a gun, he told a woman he would count down from five as he demanded the code, Murphy said.

In other case, he told a victim he would “pop” him if the code was wrong, Murphy said.

Meanwhile, in a twist, police revealed the alleged shooter was himself a victim in another high-profile crime in the past week — a Michigan Avenue shooting near the Bean on May 10. Brownlee was shot while in a car that night and went to the hospital. Police said Brownlee was already a “person of interest” in the Lincoln Park shooting, but he fled the hospital before police could question him, police said.

Police believe Brownlee was involved in a robbery crew that’s responsible for a pattern of 20-30 robberies in the weeks leading up to the shooting across Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Edgewater and Uptown, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in a newsletter update to his constituents.

He was charged in four additional armed robberies that happened May 5-6, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at a press conference to announce the charges.

“We have five innocent victims and a community that’s been terrorized,” Foxx said. “This is simply unacceptable.”

Investigators identified Brownlee, in part, because he used a credit card taken from a victim in one of the robberies, police said. Video surveillance from a gas station in Berwyn showed Brownlee using the card, Murphy said.

The robbers wore ski masks and drove stolen vehicles overnight around neighborhoods, targeting unsuspecting people walking alone or in small groups, Hopkins said. The attackers would jump from the vehicle with guns drawn and rob peoples’ phones, purses and wallets.

In Earley’s robbery, which was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance video, the attacker robs the student, who then charges at the gunman. “Traditional instincts are to fight back, and that immediately leads to [the] shooting,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

“A lot of times what happens with these robbery crews, they get more and more violent as they go along,” Deenihan said. “And then a lot of times, when somebody does fight back, they obviously have these firearms and, as you can see, are willing to use them.”

The attack left Earley on life support as he underwent emergency surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police and a GoFundMe page raising money for his medical expenses. Since then, his left leg was amputated below the knee due to dead tissue and muscle and he underwent jaw reconstruction surgery.

“We recognize the road ahead for him is long and I wish him a strong recovery,” Foxx said.

Earley’s jaw is wired shut and he can’t speak, so he’ll need speech therapy and a voice box in order to talk, Hopkins said during a community safety meeting Monday. But he’s started communicating with hand signals.

“That’s been very encouraging,” Hopkins said.

When investigators honed in on Brownlee as his attacker, they brought a series of photos to Earley. He circled Brownlee’s photo and gave a thumbs up when asked if that was his attacker, Murphy said.

When asked how he attacked him, Earley mimicked a gun with his hand, Murphy said.

Hopkins said he’s talked to Earley’s mother every day since the shooting, and learned the victim moved to Chicago six months ago to pursue his dream of becoming a chef. He had recently completed a culinary arts course and was working at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The alderman lives near the scene of the shooting, and Earley’s mother has asked Hopkins to introduce her to two of his neighbors who ran to help her son and gave him first aid before police and paramedics arrived, Hopkins said.

“They woke to the sound of gunfire at 3 o’clock in the morning and ran out their door without hesitation or concern for their own safety,” Hopkins said. “His mom wants to meet them to thank them for what they did for her son.”

Neighbors were also “extraordinarily helpful” in assisting police with their investigation, Hopkins said. They provided surveillance videos and other key evidence to help them find a suspect.

“[Neighbors] shared eye-witness accounts with responding officers, which ultimately helped commence the investigation in the right direction, leading to the attempted murder charges announced today,” Hopkins said.

