Citywide

Bust A Move! Salsa, Steppin’, Polka Hop And More: Here’s The Lineup For Chicago SummerDance

Parks across the city will be brightened with live music and free dance lessons throughout the summer.

Mack Liederman
8:33 AM CDT on May 6, 2022
Dance lessons are back on across the city this summer.
Provided

CHICAGO — The city’s annual summer lineup of free dance lessons and live music kicks off next month.

SummerDance runs June 18-Sept. 17, with the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park as the flagship location. Events are planned in Austin, Morgan Park, Pullman and Humboldt Park, too, as the program returns to a full in-person schedule after two years of reduced and virtual programs.

SummerDance also will have events at Taste of Chicago and the Maxwell Street Market, according to a press release.

“[W]e are more excited than ever to get back on the outdoor dance floor and celebrate how movement and music can bring us together,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “SummerDance is truly unique to Chicago and the expansive, diverse lineup of dance styles bring joy and healing to all neighborhoods of our city.”

The full schedule is below.

Credit: Provided

June 18

Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Noon: Salsa/Urbanity Dance Chicago
1 p.m.: Line Dancing/Fre2Dance
2 p.m.: Steppin’/TBA
3 p.m.: Footwork/The Urban Ark
Music by The Urban Ark

July 6

Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave. 
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Aloha Center Chicago with Lanialoha Lee, Kuma Hula (Master Hula Teacher) of Ke Kula Kupa`a O Ka Pakipika
Music by Pacific Soundz & Friends of Aloha (Music of Hawaii and South Pacific)

July 8

Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Drive
Noon: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide/Janelle E. McGhee
1 p.m.: Steppin’/Shaun Ballentine
2 p.m.: Polka Hop/TBA
3 p.m.: Footwork/Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
Music by DJ Mwelwa
Guest emcee Jennifer Billock, author of Block Club article “Here Are 4 Dance Styles Born In Chicago To Mark The ‘Year Of Chicago Dance’”

July 9

Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Drive
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party, presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers.
1 p.m.: Ballroom Basics (for kids and families)/Dancing With Class 
2 p.m.: East Coast Swing/May I Have This Dance 
3 p.m.: Merengue/May I Have This Dance 

Credit: Provided

July 10

Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Drive
Noon: Salsa/La Mecca Dance Chicago
1 p.m.: Kizomba/Shafeeha Monae
2 p.m.: Bachata/Chicago Dance
3 p.m.: Afrobeat/Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
Music by DJ Kimani Rashad

July 13

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive  
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Dance instructors TBA
6 p.m.: Music artist TBA

July 20

Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Andrea Vinson from NAJWA Dance Corps (Boogaloo)
6 p.m.: Chicago Soul Spectacular (60s/70s Soul, Rock, R&B)

July 24

Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines St.
11 a.m.: Bachata/Latin Street
Noon: Salsa/Latin Street
1 p.m.: Rueda de Casino (Cuban Salsa)/Latin Street
2 p.m.: Open Dance
Music by Vintage Wed DJ Papi

Credit: Provided

July 27

Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St., 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Tanji Harper, Artistic Director of The Happiness Club, will lead community engagement with Kids Off The Block, The Urban Ark and Dance and Cheer of Excellence Academy to co-create the content of the overall program.

Aug. 3

Levin Park, 5458 W. Kinzie Pkwy.
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Move Me Soul (Afrobeat, House)
6 p.m.: Music artist TBA

Aug. 10

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Drive
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Mayambo Dance Company (Salsa)
6 p.m.: Music artist TBA

Aug. 11

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: Cumbia/Latin Street
7 p.m.: Cumbia/Quinto Imperio

Credit: Provided

Aug. 12

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: Foxtrot, East Coast Swing/May I Have This Dance
7 p.m.: 1936 Pop Music/Alan Gresik Swing Orchestra

Aug. 13

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: Steppin’/Dawud and Lura Shareef
7 p.m.: Steppin’/DJ Eric “ET” Taylor

Aug. 17

Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave.
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
6 p.m.: Steppin’/DJ Myron

Aug. 18

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: Country Two-Step, Waltz, Polka/Jeffrey Cannon & Meg Kindelin
7 p.m.: Country and Western/Wild Earp & The Free For Alls

Credit: Provided
The 2018 SummerDance Celebration in Millennium Park, August 2018.

Aug. 19

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: Salsa/Latin Rhythms
7 p.m.: Salsa/Afinca’o

Aug. 20

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: No Limits Latin, Fusion Adaptive Dance/Desueño Dance and MOMENTA Dance Company 
7 p.m.: Disability-Led Fusion Grooves/Calculated Discomfort

Aug. 24

Davis Square Park, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave 
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Dance instructors TBA
6 p.m.: Music artist TBA

Aug. 25

Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park, 601 S. Michigan Ave., 6-9 p.m
Dances and instructors throughout the night: Indian Classical Hharatanatyam/Kinnari Vora, Flamenco/Leticia Aravena, Dabke/Phaedra Darwish, Mexican Folk/Lorena Iniguez

People dance at the SummerDance in the Parks series at Portage Park in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood; September 2021.

Aug. 26

Spirit of Music Garden, 601 S. Michigan Ave.
6 p.m.: House/DJ Wayne Williams

Aug. 31

Ada Park, 11250 S. Ada St.
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: House/DJ Sundance

Sept. 7

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: Rueda/Edson de Cuba
6 p.m.: Salsa, Guaracha, Son Montuno/Orquesta Charangueo

Sept. 14

Jackson Park, Grove 6B, 1700 Columbia Drive (south of Museum of Science and Industry)
4:30 p.m.: Creative activities
5:30 p.m.: East Coast Swing/Louie Stallone & Susan Fox
6 p.m.: Jazz/Sam Fazio Quintet 

Sept. 17

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.
Daylong celebration with free performances and activities. Details TBA.

Credit: Provided
Chicago In Tune — House, a House music celebration at the Prizker Pavilion in Chicago’s Millennium Park; September 2021.

