It’s 4/20. Here’s Where To Get Deals And Celebrate This Year’s Stoner Holiday

CHICAGO — Weed aficionados can light up at a discount Wednesday in celebration of 4/20.

The holiday 4/20 has long been recognized as a day to smoke pot. Weed was legalized in Illinois in 2020, and legal weed will be marked down at many dispensaries and events held for the holiday.

Block Club rounded up events and discounts to help you celebrate. You can also check out a roundup of events from the Sun-Times’ Tom Schuba.

Here are deals and events for the holiday:

10 Percent Off Weed At Dispensary 33

Dispensary 33 — at 5001 N. Clark St. and 1152 W. Randolph St. — is discounting all its weed by 10 percent through 4/20. Pre-rolls are 10 percent off, concentrates are 15 percent off and cartridges are 20 percent off. Click here for more info.

Free One-Hitter At Sunnyside

Shoppers who buy 7 or more grams at Sunnyside, 436 N. Clark St. and 3812 N. Clark St., will get a free one-hitter pipe on 4/20. Creso and High Supply flower brands will be discounted 20 percent. Click here for more info.

20 Percent Off Weed In South Shore

Mission Illinois at 8554 S. Commercial Ave. will offer 20 percent off all 4front brand weed through 4/20. A bevy of other discounts are available. Click here for more info.

$5 Off At Nature’s Care Company

Nature’s Care will take $5 off items across its menu in April to celebrate 4/20. It is at 810 W. Randolph St. Click here for more info.

Win A Vacation to Jamaica

nuEra dispensaries is partnering with Ganjavacations for a chance to win a four-day all-inclusive vacation to Jamaica. Hopefuls can fill out an online form by the end of 4/20 and gain extra points by asking for a “secret code” at any nuEra dispensary. nuEra is at 1308 W. North Ave. Various products will be discounted 20 percent, as well. Click here for more info.

$42 Eighths, Free Food Truck

Those looking to pick up an eighth on 4/20 can get select flower at Columbia Care in Jefferson Park, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., for $42 (tax not included). All online orders through 4/20 will come with a lighter, rolling papers or one-hitter. The first 150 guests 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will get a free food voucher to the Yum Dum Food Truck parked outside. Click here for more info.

Strange Fruit 4/20 Pop-up

Award-winning poet Black Ice will host a consumption pop-up 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at a “private location” in West Town. There will be live entertainment, 4/20 munchies, speciality vendors and trivia to win a Stündenglass gravity bong. Tickets are $75. Click here for more info.

Nature’s World

Chicago rap duo Mother Nature will “celebrate da herb & da earth” with a Wednesday concert at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St. Tickets are $20, and doors open at 8 p.m. Click here for more info.

Rollin’ With The Homies

Dispensary 33 will host a screening of “Clueless,” a ’90s classic. The screening is 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $30. Click here for more info.

Jokes For Stoners

Zanies Comedy Club will celebrate the holiday with the “highest comedians in Chicago.” The event is 8 p.m. Wednesday at 1548 N. Wells St. Tickets are $20. Click here for more info.

Stoner Trivia

Fans can partake in cannabis-themed trivia 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave. The free event is sponsored by Dispensary 33. Click here for more info.

Split, Laugh, Love

Marijuana-themed sketch comedy show Split, Laugh, Love will have its opening preview show 8 p.m. Wednesday at Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 51 W. Belmont Ave. Click here for more info.

Puff Puff Patio Party

The Native, 2417 N. Milwaukee Ave., will serve up vegan food and celebrate 4/20 with a patio party (smoking not permitted). Doors open 5 p.m. Wednesday. Chicago rapper Rich Jones will perform about 9 p.m. Click here for more info.

Get High At The Wieners Circle

There will be a “mobile VIP lounge” at the Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St., with munchies and onsite consumption available, according to a release. The Friday event will feature a live DJ and deals on drinks and food. The Wieners Circle has often rebranded itself as the “The Weedner’s Circle” on 4/20.

Four Twenty: Make It Sexy

A third anniversary party for the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition is Frida at a secret “speakeasy” in the South Loop. Tickets start at $90, and 20 percent of sales will go to the coalition. Click here for more info.

Waldos Forever Fest

From 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, pot-friendly street party Waldos Forever Fest will take over Clark Street outside Dispensary 33 headquarters, 5000 N. Clark St. The festival is free and open to anyone 21 and older. Live music and food serve as a substitute for pot, as smoking is not allowed at the event. Junglepussy will headline the musical acts. Click here for more info.

Credit: Madi Ellis Waldos Forever Fest

