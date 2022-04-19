Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Masks No Longer Required On Buses, Trains Or At Airports In Illinois, Pritzker Says

The state will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in travel hubs like train stations and airports.

Kelly Bauer
3:55 PM CDT on Apr 19, 2022
People wear masks as they move through Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport on May 9, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The state is ending its requirement that people wear masks on public transportation, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday.

City and county governments can still impose their own rules — but the state will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in travel hubs like train stations and airports, according to a Governor’s Office news release. The change is being made after a judge on Monday struck down a federal rule that required masking on public transportation.

Pritzker is amending the executive order that required masking on public transit, according to his office.

Metra immediately announced it would no longer require travelers to wear masks on trains, though masks “will be welcome,” according to a news release.

It was not immediately clear how Pritzker’s announcement will affect the CTA.

Just earlier in the day, Chicago health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady held a livestream where she said masking is still required on the CTA under Pritzker’s order. Mayor Lori Lightfoot then said that rule would likely end soon.

The state and city lifted their general indoor mask requirements in February as COVID-19 cases plunged after the Omicron surge.

Cases have begun to rise again due to the spread of the more-contagious B.A2 variant, but local officials have said there is not a cause for alarm and the numbers of people being hospitalized with and dying from COVID-19 remain low.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Masks No Longer Required On Buses, Trains Or At Airports In Illinois, Pritzker Says

The state will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in travel hubs like train stations and airports.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

$60 Million Food Production Facility Coming To ‘Long-Abandoned,’ City-Owned Site On Southwest Side

arvest Food Group will build the facility in New City, turning an 8.3-acre site into a 220,000-square-foot building focused on food production and storage, with public green space and landscaping.

Back of the Yards
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Judge Orders More Emergency Repairs For Wicker Park Building After Woman Seriously Injured By Falling Debris

A court-appointed receiver called the building's condition "still dangerous and hazardous" Tuesday. A 22-year-old woman spoke out Monday about her extensive injuries from the incident.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3:15 PM CDT

You Still Have To Wear Masks On The CTA — But It Could Drop Rule Soon, Lightfoot Says

Gov. JB Pritzker has an executive order that requires masking on public transit. It's in place through at least April, though that could be extended.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:03 PM CDT

See more stories