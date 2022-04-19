Masks No Longer Required On Buses, Trains Or At Airports In Illinois, Pritzker Says

CHICAGO — The state is ending its requirement that people wear masks on public transportation, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday.

City and county governments can still impose their own rules — but the state will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in travel hubs like train stations and airports, according to a Governor’s Office news release. The change is being made after a judge on Monday struck down a federal rule that required masking on public transportation.

Pritzker is amending the executive order that required masking on public transit, according to his office.

Metra immediately announced it would no longer require travelers to wear masks on trains, though masks “will be welcome,” according to a news release.

It was not immediately clear how Pritzker’s announcement will affect the CTA.

Just earlier in the day, Chicago health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady held a livestream where she said masking is still required on the CTA under Pritzker’s order. Mayor Lori Lightfoot then said that rule would likely end soon.

The state and city lifted their general indoor mask requirements in February as COVID-19 cases plunged after the Omicron surge.

Cases have begun to rise again due to the spread of the more-contagious B.A2 variant, but local officials have said there is not a cause for alarm and the numbers of people being hospitalized with and dying from COVID-19 remain low.

