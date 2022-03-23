Spring Awakening Is Coming To The United Center In July 2022

CHICAGO — Spring Awakening is moving to the United Center for its 2022 festival.

The electronic dance music festival is set for July 8-10 at the United Center, the first time it’s been at that venue, according to a Wednesday news release. The lineup has not yet been announced, but the festival has previously featured EDM artists Marshmello, Tiësto and Calvin Harris.

Three-day and specialty ticket packages for the festival will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. You can buy them online. Packages cost $199-$999.

The festival started in 2008 at Soldier Field and has moved locations over the years — and encountered pushback from some neighbors due to the noise and crowds it generates.

Spring Awakening 2019 was held in suburban Hoffman Estates, and the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19. The festival returned to Chicago in October, taking place at Addams/Medill Park.

