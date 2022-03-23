Willie Wilson’s $1 Million Gas Giveaway Is Thursday. Here Are The Rules And Locations In Chicago

CHICAGO — City officials will monitor Thursday’s gas giveaway by Willie Wilson to make sure it doesn’t cause the same problems as it did last week.

Drivers won’t be able to line up for hours before the giveaway starts, and they’ll have to enter and exit participating gas stations at specific spots, among other rules announced by the city this week.

Wilson is giving away $1 million in gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday at 19 stations in the city, as well as more in the suburbs. Drivers will be able to get $50 of free gas each. A similar $200,000 gas giveaway last week led to miles of backed-up traffic and drivers getting arguments across the city.

This time around, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Police Department are coordinating with Wilson’s staff to avoid issues, according to a city news release. They’ll work to “mitigate traffic conditions and ensure public safety,” according to the departments.

Drivers not in need of free gas are advised to avoid routes that’d put them near participating stations, according to the city.

The city’s rules for the giveaway:

Drivers cannot line up overnight.

At 7 a.m., each driver will receive a sticker indicating their position in line. A sticker is required to receive free gas.

There will be only one entry and exit point at each station, with Wilson’s volunteers and a site leader running the show.

Traffic control aides with the city will be on hand to “assist with flow and impacts from heavy traffic.”

Police will assist traffic control aides to “ensure public safety and the free flow of traffic.”

No gas cans or containers allowed. Gas must be put into a vehicle.

There are 19 locations for free gas within the city, each with their own entry and exit requirements, according to the city.

Here are the Chicago locations:

Washington Park

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Enter from 55th Street, exit going north on Wabash Avenue.

Rogers Park

Amoco at 7201 N. Clark St.

Enter on Touhy Avenue, exit going north on Clark Street.

Humboldt Park

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Enter on Pulaski Road, exit going east on Grand Avenue.

Austin

Citgo at 5103 W. Madison St.

Enter from Leamington Avenue, exit going east on Madison Street.

Citgo at 5150 W. Chicago Ave.

Enter on Chicago Avenue, exit going north on Laramie Avenue.

Garfield Park

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Enter on Sacremento Avenue, exit going west on Van Buren Street.

Roseland

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Enter on State Street, exit going south on State street.

Super Save at 9452 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Enter on Cottage Grove Avenue, exit going west on 95th Street.

Washington Heights

Gulf at 9901 S. Halsted St.

Enter from Halsted Street, exit going west on 99th Street.

North Center

BP at 3955 N. Western Ave.

Enter from Western Avenue, exit going east on Irving Park Road.

North Lawndale

Amoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Road

Enter from Kostner, exit going west on Roosevelt Road.

Douglas

BP at 342 E. 35th St.

Enter from King Drive, exit going west on 35th Street.

Garfield Ridge

Shell at 6434 W. Archer Ave.

Enter from Nagle Avenue, exit going west on Archer Avenue.

West Elsdon

BP at 4401 W. 55th St.

Enter from 55th Street, exit going south on Kostner Avenue.

Auburn Gresham

Clark at 1201 W. 87th St.

Enter from 87th Street, exit going south on Racine Avenue.

Gage Park

Shell at 5230 S. Western Ave.

Enter on Western Avenue, exit going south from Western Avenue.

Canaryville

Clark at 4300 S. Union Ave.

Enter from 43rd Street, exit going south from Union Avenue.

Park Manor

Citgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Enter from 67th Street, exit going south on Cottage Grove Avenue.

Greater Grand Crossing

BP at 7601 S. South Chicago Ave.

Enter from South Chicago Avenue, exit going north on South Chicago Avenue.

The suburban locations:

Falcon at 8702 S. Roberts Road in Hickory Hills

Citgo at 13801 S. Halsted St. in Riverdale

Exxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd. in. Dolton

BP at 15857 S. Halsted Str. in Harvey

BP at 11201 W. Cermak Road in Westchester

Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park

BP at 5201 W. Cermak Road in Cicero

Amoco at 1700 N. Mannheim Road in Stone Park

Mobil at 1101 N. LaGrange Road in LaGrange Park

Mobil at 9401 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont

Citgo at 15221 S. Halsted St. in Phoenix

BP at 5548 W. 159th Street in Oak Forest

Citgo at 11901 S. Marshfield Ave. in Calumet Park

Super Save at 101 W. Madison St. in Maywood

Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Road in Evanston

Shell at 2474 Thatcher in River Grove

BP at 17th and Bataan in Broadview

Mobil at 431 W. Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights

BP at 11040 S. Pulaski Road in Oak Lawn

Shell at 385 Sauk Trail in Park Forest

Shell at 4555 N. Nagle Ave. in Harwood Heights

GoLo at 4005 W. 135th St. in Robbins

BP at 1309 N. 25th St. in Melrose Park

Shell at 3901 S. Harlem Ave. in Stickney

Falcon at 18280 S. Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills

BP at 17460 Kedzie Ave. in Hazel Crest

Shell at 2401 Lincoln Highway in Olympia Fields

BP at 1601 Oak Park Ave. in Berwyn

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: