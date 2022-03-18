Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Officer Who Hit Miracle Boyd, Knocking Out Her Teeth, Could Be Fired

The agency that investigates police use of force has recommended officer Nicholas Jovanovich be fired, and the city's Police Board sided with the organization.

Kelly Bauer
8:54 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
Miracle Boyd was injured by a Chicago Police officer, according to GoodKids MadCity.
GoodKids MadCity
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The officer who hit activist Miracle Boyd during a 2020 rally in Grant Park could be fired from the Police Department.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigated the incident and recommended in June that officer Nicholas Jovanovich be fired. Police Supt. David Brown disagreed, instead calling for Jovanovich to be suspended for a year. On Thursday night, the Chicago Police Board ruled in favor of COPA, according to a report from the Sun-Times’ Tom Schuba.

That ruling sets the stage for Jovanovich to be disciplined, including up to being fired.

The incident happened during a protest in July 2020 where activists were pushing for the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue at Grant Park. Boyd, a youth activist with anti-violence group GoodKids MadCity, was recording officers with her phone when Jovanovich knocked the phone out of her hand, which sent it into her face, according to the COPA investigation.

Several of Boyd’s teeth were knocked out. She called for the officer to be fired.

COPA investigated the officers involved, ruling Jovanovich had used excessive force, had tried to prevent Boyd from recording police and had taken her phone without inventorying it correctly, according to the Sun-Times. The ruling also alleges Jovanovich made false, misleading or incomplete statements in a police report, according to the Sun-Times.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Data Highlights Leniency Of Ex-Officer Jason Van Dyke’s Murder Sentence

An analysis of court data by Injustice Watch shows that Van Dyke's sentence was unusually light for the judge and more lenient than the average sentences that other Cook County judges have given for second-degree murder convictions.

Citywide
Maya Dukmasova, Injustice Watch
53 minutes ago

This Weekend Will Start Rainy, But Sun And 60-Degree Temperatures Are Coming Sunday

Rain is expected Friday and Saturday, but you should have plenty of time to get outside this weekend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Chicago Is Holding 6 Town Halls Where You Can Ask Officials About Preventing Violence. Here’s The Schedule

The town halls will be held in person, though recordings will also be available to people unable to attend.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Shamrock Shuffle This Weekend Will Close Down Downtown Streets, Limit Parking

The event goes Saturday and Sunday and features a 1-mile run, an 8K and a 2-mile walk that see participants go through the Downtown area.

Downtown
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories