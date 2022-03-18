Skip to contents

Chicagohenge 2022 Will Happen This Weekend. Here’s How To See It

Chicagohenge will kick off Sunday, and the effect will last for several days.

Kelly Bauer
8:30 AM CDT on Mar 18, 2022
The sunset is visible directly west down Randolph Street in Chicago on the spring equinox during a phenomenon called "ChicagoHenge" on March 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Grab your cameras: Chicagohenge is happening this weekend.

Sunday will mark the spring equinox, when the sun is in just the right position to rise and set between Downtown buildings on east-west streets. The phenomenon is hugely popular, especially among photographers, with people packing The Loop to get photos of the sun as it sends rays of light directly down city streets.

Chicagohenge will kick off Sunday, and the effect will last for several days.

Chicagohenge “is a great way to connect with your city and also get a cool picture while you’re at it,” Nick Lake, the Adler Planetarium’s manager of theater experience, said in a video.

Lake suggested people go at sunrise or sunset on a day when the skies are clear to get a classic Chicagohenge photo.

