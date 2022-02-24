Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week Starts Friday, Featuring Prix Fixe Meals From 19 Local Eateries

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week is returning Friday, featuring more than a dozen local restaurants.

This year’s Restaurant Week happens Feb. 25-March 6, featuring local restaurants offering prix fixe menus for takeout or dine-in, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

“Winter is generally a tougher time for restaurants, so we really wanted to encourage people to go out and dine locally to support our neighborhood restaurants,” said Carisa Marconet, events and marketing director for the local business chamber.

John Manilow, owner of John’s Place at 2132 W. Roscoe Ave. in Roscoe Village, said Restaurant Week is also a great way to showcase the diverse offerings in the neighborhood.

“It’s a great way to show off what we’ve got here in Roscoe Village and how unique this area is,” Manilow said. “This program means everything because it brings people into the neighborhood but it will also entice them to come back after having such a great experience here.”

John’s Place, which will celebrate its 29th anniversary since opening its original restaurant in Lincoln Park in 1994, is offering separate prix fixe menus for brunch ($25 plus tax and gratuity) and dinner ($35 plus tax and gratuity).

Diners will get to choose from a variety of the restaurant’s signature dishes for its two-course brunch menu and three-course dinner menu, Manilow said.

“W’ere offering a lot of good options that hit a lot of different palates,” Manilow said. “We’ve got a lot of different vegetarian things here, which is one of the things we’re known for, and lots of Mexican-influenced dishes because our guys are from Mexico originally.”

Credit: Provided/Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce Southport Grocery & Cafe’s chorizo and eggs dish.

Other participating restaurants:

“We have a great variety of food like Mediterranean, Venezuelan cuisine, brunch foods and then of course Italian, American cuisine and some great seafood options, so there’s a wide variety,” Marconet said. “And some restaurants will have cocktails added as part of their prix fixe menu, so you’ve got lots of creative cuisine options.”

Anyone who eats at a participating restaurant also has a chance to win local prizes, such as restaurant gift cards or a $100 Lakeview Roscoe Village Gift Card, redeemable at more than 50 participating businesses.

To enter, people should email their receipts from two restaurants they ate at during Restaurant Week to info@lvrcc.org by noon March 7. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by noon March 8.

Every order will have $3 added to it, which will be donated to the Lakeview and Common pantries. At the Lakeview Pantry, each $3 donation will allow the organization to provide 24 meals, Marconet said.

“It’s a win-win-win situation to participate in the program,” Marconet said. “Not only can you enjoy a delicious meal and get out into the neighborhood, but you’re supporting a local restaurant and giving back to the community and people who are struggling with food insecurity.”

More information can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

Credit: Provided/Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Le Sud offers an octopus dish.

