Here’s Where To Get Paczki In Chicago For Fat Tuesday 2022

CHICAGO — Bakeries are breaking out their signature paczki in time for Fat Tuesday.

Thousands of the famous Polish doughnuts will be baked and eaten for Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.

Paczki, one of the holiday’s most famous sweet treats, are a pastry made of enriched dough and a bit of grain alcohol. They’re often covered with powdered sugar and filled with jam, custard or fruit.

RELATED: How Do You Pronounce ‘Paczki’? Most Chicagoans Are Saying It Wrong (VIDEO)

Block Club Chicago has gathered a list of bakeries, cafes and restaurants that plan to sell paczki on or before Fat Tuesday. We also have a paczki recipe you can try for yourself.

Call ahead and pre-order if you can — many bakeries expect to sell out on Fat Tuesday or earlier.

Here’s where you can find paczki in the city:

Are we missing your favorite paczki spot? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org or tweet the Block Club team.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: