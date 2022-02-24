Here’s Where To Get Paczki In Chicago For Fat Tuesday 2022

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Bakeries are breaking out their signature paczki in time for Fat Tuesday.
Thousands of the famous Polish doughnuts will be baked and eaten for Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.
Paczki, one of the holiday’s most famous sweet treats, are a pastry made of enriched dough and a bit of grain alcohol. They’re often covered with powdered sugar and filled with jam, custard or fruit.
Block Club Chicago has gathered a list of bakeries, cafes and restaurants that plan to sell paczki on or before Fat Tuesday. We also have a paczki recipe you can try for yourself.
Call ahead and pre-order if you can — many bakeries expect to sell out on Fat Tuesday or earlier.
Here’s where you can find paczki in the city:
- Ace Bakery, 3241 S. Halsted St.
- Alliance Bakery, 1736 W. Division St. You can order online in advance.
- Andy’s Deli & Mikolajczyk Sausage Shop, multiple locations
- Ann’s Bakery & Deli, 2158 W. Chicago Ave.
- Bake For Me!, 4305 S. Halsted St. You can order online in advance.
- Beverly Bakery, 10528 S. Western Ave. You can order in advance by calling 773-238-5580.
- Bridgeport Bakery 2.0 , 2907 S. Archer Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Bristol Deli & Liquors, 5207 W. Belmont Ave.
- Cafe Selmarie, 4729 N. Lincoln Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Calumet Bakery, 2510 E. 106th St. You can order in advance.
- Chicago Sweet Connection, 5569 N. Northwest Highway.
- D’Amato’s Bakery, 1124 W. Grand Ave.
- Deli 4 You Market, 4353 N. Harlem Ave.
- Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Dinkel’s Bakery, 3329 N. Lincoln Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken, multiple locations
- Ferrara Bakery, 2210 W. Taylor St.
- Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations. You can order online in advance.
- Forest View Bakery, 6454 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Gene’s Sausage Shop and Delicatessen, 4750 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Ideal Bakery, 4765 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Julius Meinl, multiple locations
- Junebug Cafe, 4944 W. Irving Park Road
- Kasia’s Deli, 2101 W. Chicago Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Kolatek’s Bakery, 2445 N. Harlem Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Laramie Bakery & Deli, 3012 N. Laramie Ave.
- Le Paris Bakery, 3945 W. 31st St.
- Liberation Donuts, 2054 W. Grand Ave., vegan: You can order online in advance.
- Life’s Sweet Inc., 6621 N. Clark St.
- Montrose Deli, multiple locations
- Oak Mill Bakery, 5747 S. Harlem Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Palermo Bakery, 7312 Irving Park Road. You can order in advance online.
- Podhalanka, 1549 W. Division St.
- Polish Paczki Cafe, 7210 W. Foster Ave.
- Polombia, 916 W Fulton Market. You can order in advance.
- Pticek & Son Bakery, 5523 S. Narragansett Ave.
- Racine Bakery, 6216 S. Archer Ave.
- Reuter’s Bakery, 7177 W. Grand Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Roeser’s Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave. You can order by email in advance.
- Scafuri Bakery, 1337 W. Taylor St. You can order online in advance.
- Shop & Save, 5829 S. Archer Ave.
- Sicilian Bakery Inc., 4632 N. Cumberland Ave.
- Somethin’ Sweet Donuts, 4456 N Kedzie Ave. You can order online in advance.
- Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, multiple locations. You can order online in advance.
- Wagner’s Bakery, 2148 W. Cermak Road
- Weber’s Bakery, 7055 W. Archer Ave. You can order online in advance.
- West Town Bakery, multiple locations. You can order online in advance.
- Wiklanski’s Bakery, 6006 W. Belmont Ave.
Are we missing your favorite paczki spot? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org or tweet the Block Club team.
