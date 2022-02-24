Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Here’s Where To Get Paczki In Chicago For Fat Tuesday 2022

Fat Tuesday is March 1. Here's where to find the famous Polish pastry in a neighborhood near you.

Maia McDonald
1:49 PM CST on Feb 24, 2022
Pączki at Delightful Pastries in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Bakeries are breaking out their signature paczki in time for Fat Tuesday.

Thousands of the famous Polish doughnuts will be baked and eaten for Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.

Paczki, one of the holiday’s most famous sweet treats, are a pastry made of enriched dough and a bit of grain alcohol. They’re often covered with powdered sugar and filled with jam, custard or fruit.

RELATED: How Do You Pronounce ‘Paczki’? Most Chicagoans Are Saying It Wrong (VIDEO)

Block Club Chicago has gathered a list of bakeries, cafes and restaurants that plan to sell paczki on or before Fat Tuesday. We also have a paczki recipe you can try for yourself.

Call ahead and pre-order if you can — many bakeries expect to sell out on Fat Tuesday or earlier.

Here’s where you can find paczki in the city:

Are we missing your favorite paczki spot? Email Kelly@BlockClubChi.org or tweet the Block Club team.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

All Noble Johnson College Prep Students, And Some Of Their Parents, Will Receive Full Rides To College

The Englewood school is the fourth this week where all students found out all their higher education costs would be covered. "This is a great accomplishment in my life," one student said.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

Hundreds Rally In Ukrainian Village To Condemn Russian Invasion: ‘We Need To Have Peace In Ukraine’

"Russia is very strong. Putin is crazy now. He's going crazy. ... He will not stop, he will go on to Europe," one rally attendee said. "If USA doesn't help, I think it will be so bad."

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

Half Of Chicago Kids 5-11 Have Gotten At Least 1 Dose Of COVID Vaccine

There are an estimated 210,448 kids ages 5-11 in Chicago, officials previously said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

CPD’s Failure To Implement A Foot Chase Policy Led To Cop’s Killing Of Anthony Alvarez, Family Claims In Lawsuit

In 2017, the Justice Department called on CPD to overhaul its chase policy when a suspect poses no immediate threat. The city and Police Department missed multiple federal deadlines to make any such changes.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

See more stories