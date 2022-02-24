Stretch Of Waveland Avenue East Of Wrigley Field Could Become One-Way Under Police Proposal

LAKEVIEW — A stretch of Waveland Avenue east of Wrigley Field could become a one-way street under a proposal from Chicago Police’s 19th District.

The Town Hall District wants to make Waveland, from Sheffield Avenue to the first alley west of Halsted Street, an eastbound one-way street, according to a newsletter update from Ald. Tom Tunney’s office (44th).

“The 19th District has asked for this change for several reasons,” Tunney wrote. “The main reason is that that section of Waveland is barely wide enough for two-way traffic.”

Credit: Provided/Ald. Tom Tunney's office (44th) Chicago Police are proposing making Waveland Avenue from Sheffield Avenue to the first alley west of Halsted Street an eastbound one-way street.

That section of Waveland has seen a disproportionate number of side-swipes, Tunney said.

Additionally, changing the street to a one-way would help manage traffic created by Wrigley Field and the nearby Inter-American Magnet School, 851 W. Waveland Ave.

“The one-way would stop just west of Halsted, which would maintain access to the parking garage for Center on Halsted and Whole Foods,” Tunney said.

If approved, the one-way would go into effect sometime this summer, Tunney said.

Anyone with feedback on the proposal is encouraged to email their thoughts, along with their name and address, to Calvin Cottrell, Tunney’s director of community outreach and public safety, at calvin.cottrell@cityofchicago.org.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago The eastbound one-way street would end at the first alley west of Halsted Street so all drivers can access the parking garage for Whole Foods and the Center on Halsted.

