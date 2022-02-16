Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
North Park

Gompers Park Getting Nature Space For Children, New Trail Connections In Latest Ward Budget

Street beautifications, park trail connectors and playground improvements are some of the winning projects that will be funded after 39th Ward residents voted on how to spend aldermanic money.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
7:33 AM CST on Feb 16, 2022
Gompers Park in the 39th Ward on Dec. 26, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

NORTH PARK — North Park residents will soon get to enjoy a nature space for children at Gompers Park, easier access to the area with more trails and other repairs and street upgrades as part of the 39th Ward’s participatory budget process.

Eight Northwest Side projects will be funded through $500,000 from Ald. Samantha Nugent’s office, money each ward receives from the city budget. Since 2019, Nugent has allowed neighbors to vote on how that money is spent.

More than 1,000 residents voted for the projects, said Erika Wozniak, Nugent’s chief of staff.

“The winning projects from this cycle are exciting and will be incredible neighborhood improvements,” Nugent said. “Each project illustrates what can happen when community members identify a need and work for a solution.”

The nature place center at Gompers Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave., will cost $50,000, while a trail connecting the park to Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway Ave., across Pulaski Road will cost $70,000. The connection will have striping, signs and signal lights.

Hollywood Park, 3315 W. Peterson Ave., and Eugene Field Park will get tennis court rehabs costing $65,000.

The North Park Village Nature Center will get a new roof for its equipment shed at 5801 N. Pulaski Road.

The two most expensive projects that made the cut are playground improvements to Solomon Elementary School at 6206 N. Hamlin Ave. in North Park and upgrades to the Forest Glen Avenue sidewalk. They will cost $100,000 each.

The Forest Glen sidewalk will be converted into a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists starting at the Forest Glen Woods parking lot so people can safely travel along the street and easily connect to the North Branch Trail, the Forest Preserve trails and the Metra Station.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Trees line the shores near the North Branch of the Chicago River near River Park on Jan. 7, 2022.

Two other streets in the ward will also see beautification projects. Lawrence Avenue between Cicero Avenue and Pulaski Road will receive hardscaping improvements like repairs to traffic bollards and pillars around community identifiers. Four black bike racks will also be added as part of the $50,000 project. The city plans to replace the metal fences at the 21 bump-out gardens along the street, according to the proposal.

Bryn Mawr Avenue between Bernard Street and Kedzie Avenue will receive decorative community identifiers and more bike racks to increase foot traffic to the North Park area for $50,000.

Nugent said planning will begin in March and construction for some projects could begin this summer.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Lincoln Square’s Winter Brew Event Moves Outside For First Time This Weekend

The event was moved outdoors this year to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Fast Track, Legendary West Loop Hot Dog Stand, Closing Wednesday After 31 Years To Make Room For A High-Rise

"The neighborhood changed for the better, but not necessarily for the working class people, which were primary to our customer base,” longtime owner Eddie Tefka said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
3 hours ago

Snow, Freezing Rain And Sleet Are Coming To Chicago. Here’s When The Storm Will Hit

Enjoy Wednesday's 50-degree weather — because storms are coming once the evening hits, and they'll last for much of Thursday.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
9:02 AM CST

City’s Plan To Buy Closed West Side Aldi Spurs Debate On Acquisition Policy

The Aldi abruptly closed in October, leaving “a big hole in the amount of grocers available in the neighborhood,” a city planning official said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
9:01 AM CST

See more stories