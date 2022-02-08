How Should The 39th Ward Spend $500,000? Vote For Protected Bike Lanes, New Nature Play Space And More

NORTH PARK — Residents of the 39th Ward can help decide how to spend city money for neighborhood projects through the ward’s participatory budgeting process.

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) has earmarked $500,000 from “aldermanic menu” money, funds aldermen allocate to meet needs across the ward. The funds are meant to address neighborhood issues like street paving, sidewalk repairs, bike lanes and beautification.

Residents can now vote for projects they want the money to go toward. Members of the participatory budgeting committee selected 16 proposals from more than 85 ideas submitted by the community last year.

Some of this year’s projects:

$150,000 to repave the concrete, install a new privacy fence and weather-proof picnic tables at Peterson School’s play space, also used for the North Park community market.

$400,000 to install protected bike lanes and traffic safety measures on a 2-mile stretch of West Bryn Mawr to connect the North Shore Channel Trail and the Skokie Valley Line Trail.

$50,000 for a nature play space at Little Gompers Park.

$30,000 for Edgebrook community identifiers.

$100,000 for improvements to the Solomon Elementary School playground.

Other projects include street resurfacing, tennis court upgrades, sidewalk repairs, train bridge beautification and more.

To see a full list of the proposals and to vote, click here. Voting ends Friday, and winners will be announced next week.

Anyone 14 and older can vote, the alderman said in her newsletter. Residents can also visit the ward office at 4200 W. Lawrence Ave. to vote by paper ballot.

