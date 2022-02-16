Beatrix Chef Robbed At Gunpoint While Walking Home In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Fulton Market chef at gunpoint this weekend in Logan Square.

Jill Barron, a chef at Beatrix in Fulton Market, was attacked on her way home from work about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Kimball and Schubert avenues in Logan Square, Barron and police said. Barron was not injured.

Barron was carrying a bag of work tools and a few groceries as she went through an alley near her home after getting off the Blue Line, she said. As she tried to unlock her back gate, a man with a gun came up to her and yelled, “Give me your f—— bag!,” she said.

Barron wouldn’t give up her bag at first, but she said she handed it over after the man yelled, “I’m not joking; give me your f—— bag!” The man drove off, police said.

Barron said she went inside and called 911 as she tried to process what had just happened.

“I was pissed, and I thought, ‘Why is someone taking my work bag?’ I felt violated,” she said.

Barron had her phone and keys on her at the time of the robbery, but the man stole her wallet and used it to take out a couple hundred dollars from a nearby gas station ATM and buy Portillo’s, she said.

A neighbor found some of the contents of Barron’s bag — including her shoes and her ankle brace — on the street by a nearby Walgreens. But the bag and the wallet weren’t there, Barron said. Police have not arrested anyone as of Tuesday.

As detectives investigate, Barron is grappling with being a victim of a violent crime for the first time in 22 years living in Logan Square. She bought her two-flat with a friend and lives there with her husband. While the area has had its ups and downs over the years, her block is typically pretty quiet, Barron said.

Barron said the alley where she was robbed is well-lit and well-maintained.

“Our alleys have always been a safe space, and now I have to rethink that,” she said.

Barron took an Uber to and from work the day after the robbery so as “not to deal with anything,” but she said the incident likely won’t have a lasting impact on the way she moves through the neighborhood she’s called home for more than two decades.

Barron credited her work experience for helping her not panic.

“At no point during that experience was I thinking I was going to die. When the going gets tough, I get super calm,” she said. “I deal with a lot of things that have to happen quickly, and I learned a long time ago that being reactionary isn’t the way to go.”

There have been at least 38 robberies so far this year in the 14th Police District, which includes a large portion of Logan Square, compared to 47 reported during the same time period last year and 29 during the same period in 2019, data shows.

