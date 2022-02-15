Andersonville Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals After Doing Takeout-Only Last Year

ANDERSONVILLE — A popular neighborhood event is returning to its in-person format, offering special menus and deals at local restaurants and bars.

Andersonville Restaurant Week returns Friday through Feb. 27 with 17 local businesses participating. The sixth edition of the neighborhood-specific restaurant week features restaurants offering special prix fixe menus and specials ranging from $10-$30.

New to restaurant week this year are Boca Loca Cantina ($20 brunch and $30 dinner options), Parsons Chicken & Fish ($20 menu with choice of appetizer, entree and drink) and Tasting India (choice of $20 four-course meals).

Returning restaurants include Bettie Lou’s Kitchen, Kopi Cafe and Gadabout. For a list of participating restaurants and their menus, click here.

This year’s event marks the return of dine-in specials following a pandemic-caused pivot, though carry-out options are also available.

Last year, Andersonville Restaurant Week switched to a month-long event of takeout specials meant to help businesses survive another harsh winter of COVID-caused closures and restrictions.

Restaurant week is not a ticketed event, though participants are encouraged to make reservations. Dine-in patrons aged 5 and older are required to show proof of vaccination per city orders.

