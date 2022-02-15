Get Vaccinated At Cinema Chatham Saturday

CHATHAM — The Chesterfield Community Council’s monthly vaccine clinic is coming to Cinema Chatham Saturday.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 210 W. 87th St. The neighborhood group is hosting the pop-up clinic in partnership with Roseland Community Hospital and the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Anyone ages 5 and up are welcome, organizers said.

Those receiving their first and second shots will also receive $50 gift cards.

Anyone getting the Pfizer vaccine should get their second dose three weeks after their first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Organizers with the neighborhood group said they offer monthly clinics for people to get first and second doses, but details for its March pop-up have not been finalized.

For more information, call the Chesterfield Community Council at 773-651-3958.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone also can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community, or check the city’s vaccine event calendar.

