Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Get Vaccinated At Cinema Chatham Saturday

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 5 and up at the theater, 210 W. 87th St.

Maia McDonald
12:30 PM CST on Feb 15, 2022
A vial and needles of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 4, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHATHAM — The Chesterfield Community Council’s monthly vaccine clinic is coming to Cinema Chatham Saturday.

First, second and booster shots of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 210 W. 87th St. The neighborhood group is hosting the pop-up clinic in partnership with Roseland Community Hospital and the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Anyone ages 5 and up are welcome, organizers said.

Those receiving their first and second shots will also receive $50 gift cards.

Anyone getting the Pfizer vaccine should get their second dose three weeks after their first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Organizers with the neighborhood group said they offer monthly clinics for people to get first and second doses, but details for its March pop-up have not been finalized.

For more information, call the Chesterfield Community Council at 773-651-3958.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone also can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community, or check the city’s vaccine event calendar.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

Get Vaccinated At Cinema Chatham Saturday

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 5 and up at the theater, 210 W. 87th St.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Maia McDonald
9 minutes ago

Andersonville Restaurant Week Returns With Dining Deals After Doing Takeout-Only Last Year

The sixth annual Andersonville Restaurant Week returns to dine-in service this year at 17 local eateries Friday through Feb. 27.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

After Spike In Murders, Pilsen And Little Village Leaders Call For More Support For Violence Prevention And Intervention Programs

In the 10th Police District, murders nearly doubled, from 33 in 2019 to 61 in 2021. The increase in crime during the pandemic has left residents split on the path forward.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

As Top Cop Weighs The Future Of Officer Who Killed Anthony Alvarez, Family Says They Won’t Give Up Until He’s Fired

The police oversight agency completed its investigation into the shooting and sent its report to Supt. David Brown. He has until the end of March to review the findings.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

See more stories