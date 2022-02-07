Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bronzeville, Near South Side

Doolittle Elementary Students Will See Alvin Ailey Performance After Hundreds Offer Support, Donations

"Blacklist" star Harry Lennix learned of the fundraiser through a Block Club story and offered to pay for the trip. Now, the more than $18,000 that was raised will go to expanding the school's electives and creating an instructional kitchen.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:04 AM CST on Feb 7, 2022
Fundraising efforts are already underway to send Doolittle Elementary students to an Alvin Ailey Theater performance at Auditorium Theater next month.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

BRONZEVILLE — Dozens of Doolittle Elementary students will soon be able to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater thanks to hundreds of donors.

School Principal Iysha Jones and social justice organization Organic Oneness created an online fundraiser so 25 students at the school, 535 E. 35th St., could see a performance from the dancers. Hundreds of people donated after a Block Club story about the effort. The story also caught the attention of “Blacklist” star Harry Lennix, who offered to fund the trip, Jones said.

Donors have also given more than $18,000 to the online fundraiser since Friday. With the trip funded by Lennix, that money will instead be used by the school to set up an instructional kitchen and buy supplies for Doolittle’s elective classes.

“This is amazing. I’ve gotten calls from Hollywood, New York and Washington, D.C.,” Jones said.

Lisa Johnson, a former Alvin Ailey dancer, also offered support to Jones.

Jones and Organic Oneness founder Syda Segovia Taylor said they expect more donations in the coming days as donors continue to reach out. Bright Star Church Rev. Chris Harris plans to stop by Monday to provide the school with $2,500, Jones said.

Jones and Segovia Taylor know firsthand the transformative power of the arts, and they want to share that gift with their “incredible students,” hence the trip.

“This year, we started a dance program at the school, and they’re being exposed to different genres. They fell in love with the art. Seeing Alvin Ailey gives them a chance to see people who look like them, and it gives them exposure to [a place] outside of 35th Street,” said Jones, who took over the school three years ago.

Organic Oneness began its partnership with the school in September 2020, moving into the school to help with programs. The organization was formed by members of the Greater Bronzeville Community Action Council, which became official in 2018. A lot of its programs are centered around racial and environmental justice, partnering with communities to mobilize change.

Segovia Taylor, who is a dancer, said that when Jones suggested the trip to see the famed historically Black dance troupe live she jumped at the chance to help.

“Music and dance activates the creative parts of our brain, and that’s not always activated through traditional classwork. We become solution-oriented. It opens up a whole new world of what’s possible,” Segovia Taylor said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

How J.P. Graziano Reinvented Its 84-Year-Old Shop By Teaming With Rappers, Fashion Designers And Serving Up Late-Night Eats

Jim Graziano shut down his family’s generations-old wholesale business and started selling sandwiches, beef kits, giardiniera and designer T-shirts. Now, the shop is enjoying its most profitable years ever.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
10:07 AM CST

Will Nipsey’s Be Shut Down? City Slaps South Side Restaurant With More Citations As Alderman Pushes To Close ‘Nuisance’ Business

Representatives with Nipsey’s Restaurant & Lounge will appear in a disciplinary hearing Feb. 25, but are calling on Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) to help resolve the issue before then.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
9:41 AM CST

Arts Groups Can Get $50K Grants Through CityArts Program. Here’s How To Apply

Local arts groups can get a grant for a project or general operating costs. The deadline to apply is March 22.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
9:30 AM CST

Doolittle Elementary Students Will See Alvin Ailey Performance After Hundreds Offer Support, Donations

"Blacklist" star Harry Lennix learned of the fundraiser through a Block Club story and offered to pay for the trip. Now, the more than $18,000 that was raised will go to expanding the school's electives and creating an instructional kitchen.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:04 AM CST

See more stories