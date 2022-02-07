Chicago Could Get Hit With More Snow This Week

CHICAGO — Chicago will see cloudy skies at the start of this week — with snow possible at the end.

Monday will start with scattered snow flurries before 10 a.m., but the day will be partly sunny with an expected high temperature of 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could get as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will stay partly sunny and will get warmer, with temperatures hitting 36 degrees. It will remain windy, with gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but will stay warmer, with a high of 37 degrees expected. There’s a slight chance for rain or snow at night.

Thursday will be partly sunny. Temperatures will drop a bit, with a high of 30 degrees expected.

There are chances for snow and rain Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting 39 degrees.

The week will start with below normal temps for early February, but settle back to near normal for the remainder of the week. Light wintry precipitation is possible on Wednesday, with another round of snow and some rain possible Thursday night into Friday. pic.twitter.com/lJOoREixnQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 7, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: