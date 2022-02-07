Skip to contents

Chicago Could Get Hit With More Snow This Week

There's a chance for rain and snow later this week, but temperatures will warm up to the 30s.

Kelly Bauer
8:55 AM CST on Feb 7, 2022
Michael Gonzalez cross country skies in Humboldt Park after a heavy snowfall in Chicago on Feb. 2, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicago will see cloudy skies at the start of this week — with snow possible at the end.

Monday will start with scattered snow flurries before 10 a.m., but the day will be partly sunny with an expected high temperature of 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could get as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will stay partly sunny and will get warmer, with temperatures hitting 36 degrees. It will remain windy, with gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the weather agency.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but will stay warmer, with a high of 37 degrees expected. There’s a slight chance for rain or snow at night.

Thursday will be partly sunny. Temperatures will drop a bit, with a high of 30 degrees expected.

There are chances for snow and rain Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hitting 39 degrees.

