Arts Groups Can Get $50K Grants Through CityArts Program. Here’s How To Apply

Local arts groups can get a grant for a project or general operating costs. The deadline to apply is March 22.

Kelly Bauer
9:30 AM CST on Feb 7, 2022
Pexels
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Arts groups can apply for city grants up to $50,000 through the CityArts Program.

Local arts groups can apply for a grant to cover the costs of a project or general operations through the program, according to a city news release. Grants are $10,000-$50,000 and renewable for one year, according to the city. Information about applying is available online.

The city opened applications for the $6 million program Monday. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 22.

To be eligible, groups must fit these criteria:

  • The group’s primary mission must be to create, produce, present, provide or support arts and culture services for the public or have an arts-focused program within its budget.
  • Offer programs in an artistic discipline, work as a museum or serve as an arts service group.
  • Be a nonprofit for at least 12 months prior to apply. The group must have been incorporated as of January 2021.
  • Be a resident company in the city with a valid street address.
  • Primarily serve Chicagoans, with at least half of all programs occurring within the city.

The city is also holding webinars to answers questions about the program. You can sign up for a webinar or learn more about the program online.

Kelly Bauer

