Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

South Siders Can Help Their Neighbors, Get Tested For COVID At MLK Day Food Drive In Hyde Park

A food drive to stock the Love Fridge at Augustana Lutheran Church will take place Monday. Coronavirus testing will also be available.

Maxwell Evans
7:25 AM CST on Jan 14, 2022
Volunteers who helped set up the Hyde Park Love Fridge at Augustana Lutheran Church pose in front of the finished project June 6.
Provided
  Credibility:

HYDE PARK — A group of Hyde Parkers is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a community food drive and coronavirus testing pop-up site.

The donation drive is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Neighbors are encouraged to donate to the church’s Love Fridge and pantry — which is available for anyone to pick up as needed — and sign up for future volunteer opportunities at the fridge.

Milk, eggs and cake mix are among the Love Fridge’s most pressing needs, organizers said. Hot cider will be provided for attendees.

Coronavirus testing will be available inside the church 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday.

The event is organized by Augustana Lutheran Church and CollaBOOration, a community initiative that grew from neighbors’ efforts to deter Halloween chaos that plagued Hyde Park for several years.

For more information, email CollaBOOration lead organizer Bennie Currie at bennie.currie@gmail.com.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Maxwell Evans

