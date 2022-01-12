Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Gullivers Closing This Weekend After 56 Years On Howard Street In West Ridge

Known for its pizza and collection of antiques, Gullivers Pizza has been an institution for five decades. Sunday will mark its last day in business.

Joe Ward
4:10 PM CST on Jan 12, 2022
Gullivers Pizza & Pub, 2727 W. Howard St.
Shamus Toomey/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WEST RIDGE — After 56 years in the neighborhood, Gullivers will serve its last pizzas this weekend.

The neighborhood mainstay at 2727 W. Howard St. will close after Sunday night service, general manager George Gamilis confirmed. The restaurant and its building finally sold to another restaurateur after being on the market since at least 2019.

Gamilis said a kosher spot could open in the Gullivers West Ridge site. The Gullivers in Oak Brook will remain open.

“A lot of people are sad,” Gamilis said. We’re getting a lot of calls. We just want to thank people for all the support.”

Credit: Yelp
Gullivers, a West Ridge mainstay, has finally been sold after being on the market since at least 2019.

Famous for its pan pizza and for being packed wall-to-wall with antiques, Gullivers was opened in 1965 by Jerry Freeman and Burt Katz. The two soon split up, with Katz going on to open famous pizza restaurants like Pequod’s.

Freeman continued as the owner of Gullivers. He developed a passion for antiques and filled the restaurant with stained glass lamps, statues and other items.

Gullivers expanded over the years and stretches across four lots and has a large patio. The restaurant seats 350 people and the property includes a parking lot across the street.

Freeman died in 2006 and the restaurant was sold to Chris Karageorgis.

Credit: Shamus Toomey/Block Club Chicago
The ornate entrance to Gullivers Pizza & Pub, 2727 W. Howard St.

Seeking to retire, Karageorgis in 2019 listed Gullivers and the Howard Street property for sale. Later that year, Gullivers put up for auction many of the restaurant’s antiques, some of which were up to 500 years old.

“It’s been the most popular restaurant in the neighborhood for forever,” Randall Pavlock, the owner of Hunter Properties, which listed the property, previously told Block Club.

A property listing for the restaurant from November cut the asking price to $749,000 from $895,000 in 2019.

Gamilis said most of the restaurant’s remaining antiques were included in the sale, which has not yet been reflected in public property records.

Gullivers is expecting crowds this weekend and will have a limited menu on Sunday. Gamilis said to call ahead before coming in.

“I’ll try not to take big groups,” he said. “We’re very short staffed.”

Gullivers is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.

Credit: Shamus Toomey/Block Club Chicago
The outdoor patio at Gullivers Pizza & Pub, 2727 W. Howard St.
Credit: Provided
Gullivers is stocked with over 100 antique light fixtures.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

The Latest

Chicago Teachers Narrowly Approve School Reopening Deal, But COVID-19 Safety Concerns Linger

Teachers going into the vote said they had mixed feelings about the proposal, which the union's rank-and-file finalized with 56 percent in favor of resuming in-person classes.

Citywide
Cassie Walker Burke, Chalkbeat Chicago
46 minutes ago

South Side Irish Parade Returning On March 13 After Pandemic Hiatus

In 2019 and 2020, the Downtown and South Side Irish parades were canceled by the city because of COVID-19.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Block Club Chicago Staff
1 hour ago

