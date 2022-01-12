South Side Irish Parade Returning On March 13 After Pandemic Hiatus

CHICAGO — The famed South Side Irish Parade will return this March after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

This year’s South Side Irish Parade will be March 13 along Western Avenue in Beverly and Morgan Park, spokesperson Ellyn Caruso confirmed. It attracts as many as 150,000 people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the city’s large Irish American population.

“We’re excited,” Caruso said.

Parade plans could change if the city restricts permits because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. In 2019 and 2020, the Downtown and South Side Irish parades and tradition of dyeing the Chicago River were canceled by the city for that reason. In 2020, Mayor Lori Lightfoot surprised the city and the river dyed green last-minute on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

The South Side Irish parade is the largest neighborhood-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade outside of Dublin. It was founded in 1979 and has returned every year except 2009-2011, when rowdy, drunken behavior was blamed for its cancellation, and 2019 and 2020 because of the pandemic.

