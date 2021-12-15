Rosded Thai Restaurant Closes After More Than 40 Years In Lincoln Square

LINCOLN SQUARE — Beloved Thai restaurant Rosded has closed, ending more than four decades of family ownership for the small, dine-in eatery in the heart of Lincoln Square.

Birdie Sudhichitt, daughter of the original owners, said the financial strain of the pandemic ultimately led to the family’s decision to close and sell the restaurant. It closed Nov. 4.

“It’s sad because I’ve been there since I was a kid,” Sudhichitt said.

Sudhichitt’s cousins took over the restaurant, 2308 W. Leland Ave., more than a year ago from her parents and uncle and aunt, who opened Rosded in 1976.

Neighbor Luis Alvarado dropped by Tuesday afternoon to get lunch, only to find chairs stacked on tables and the front door locked. He said he had no idea Rosded had closed.

Alvarado said he tries to visit at least twice a month and typically orders his favorite dish: basil noodles with chicken and chili peppers.

“It’s really good food here. I’ve had chicken with basil noodles elsewhere, but for some reason, the one here is just the right amount of spicy and delicious,” Alvarado said.

Other people walking by slowed down to look inside the restaurant and speculated about its closing.

Alvarado can credit his favorite dish and Rosded’s menu to Sudhichitt’s mother, Choosri, she said.

“My mom is the real OG at Rosded, and there are speciality dishes she’s known for. She misses so many of the people who come in just for her real, authentic Thai food,” Sudhichitt said. “It’s family after family, generations of people who have come in asking for my mom when they visit.”

The family may consider doing a pop-up event or collaboration featuring Rosded’s unique menu in the future, but for now they’re in the process of selling the business to someone else, Sudhichitt. The location may remain a Thai restaurant but won’t have any affiliation with Sudhichitt’s family.

“We just couldn’t survive anymore after 40-plus years in the neighborhood,” Sudhichitt’s said. “And I’m really touched by the neighbors who asked about us. I wish we could stay open, but it’s a sign of the times.”

Multiple Lincoln Square restaurants have closed during the pandemic, some after several decades in the neighborhood.

German-themed bar Huettenbar shut down in October 2020 after 35 years. It’s since been replaced by the Lincoln Square Taproom.

In May 2020, beloved greasy spoon Jeri’s Grill closed after 57 years at Montrose and Western.

Taco in a Bag also closed in November 2020.

