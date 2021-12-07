Wrigleyville Transforms Into Winter Wonderland With 19 Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups

WRIGLEYVILLE — Bars and other Wrigleyville businesses are coming together for the city’s largest district of holiday-themed pop-ups.

The Wrigleyville Wonderland, which features 19 local businesses that have transformed into holiday-themed destinations, kicked off last week and runs through the end of February for some locations.

“All of Chicagoland is invited to Wrigleyville for this holiday-inspired, interactive and fun experience,” Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Wrigleyville Wonderland is Chicago’s largest holiday pop-up district that is sure to inspire and amaze all those experiencing it while sharing the holiday spirit.”

The pop-ups will feature things like map projections showcasing holiday movies and other content, themed drinks, Instagrammable moments like face cutouts where people can pose with iconic holiday movie characters, actors dressed up as famous holiday characters, decorations and more.

Participating businesses:

