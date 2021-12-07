Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Wrigleyville Transforms Into Winter Wonderland With 19 Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups

People can celebrate the holidays at 19 Wrigleyville bars and other businesses that have transformed into winter wonderlands.

Jake Wittich
6:55 AM CST on Dec 7, 2021
Rudolph's bar decorations.
Instagram
  • Credibility:

WRIGLEYVILLE — Bars and other Wrigleyville businesses are coming together for the city’s largest district of holiday-themed pop-ups.

The Wrigleyville Wonderland, which features 19 local businesses that have transformed into holiday-themed destinations, kicked off last week and runs through the end of February for some locations.

“All of Chicagoland is invited to Wrigleyville for this holiday-inspired, interactive and fun experience,” Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Wrigleyville Wonderland is Chicago’s largest holiday pop-up district that is sure to inspire and amaze all those experiencing it while sharing the holiday spirit.”

The pop-ups will feature things like map projections showcasing holiday movies and other content, themed drinks, Instagrammable moments like face cutouts where people can pose with iconic holiday movie characters, actors dressed up as famous holiday characters, decorations and more.

Participating businesses:

  • The Country Club, 3462 N. Clark St., which has its Christmas Club popup running through Feb. 1.
  • Deuces, 3505 N. Clark St., which is running its Santa Baby Christmas Bar through January.
  • Diver at the Park, 3475 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Santa’s Beach House.
  • Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., where people can visit the Winter at Gallagher Way pop-up, featuring Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating and more festivities.
  • The Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave., which launched its 8 Crazy Nights Hanukkah pop-up, running through Jan. 2.
  • Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St., which has its Grisworlds pop-up, inspired by the famous family and movie series, running through Jan. 10.
  • HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St., which has its Christmas pop-up running through Jan. 15.
  • The Irish Oak, 3511 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Leprechanunaka, a mash-up of St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas festivities.
  • Wrigleyville Kilwins, 3519 N. Clark St., which has its 25 Days of Chocolate pop-up running through Dec. 31.
  • Lucky Dorr, 1101 W. Waveland Ave., which has transformed into Lucky Lodge, a festive winterland destination running through Dec. 31.
  • Moe’s Cantina, 3518 N. Clark St., which became the fictional holiday town of Whooville for its pop-up.
  • Casey Moran’s, 3660 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Rudolph’s Christmas Bar through Dec. 30.
  • Mordecai, 3632 N. Clark St., which brought back its annual holiday pop-up bar, Mistletoe, running Thursday-Saturday until Dec. 30.
  • NOLA Bar & Kitchen, 3481 N. Clark St., which is running its Very Cajun Christmas pop-up through Jan. 20.
  • Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St. is running its Santa’s Workshop pop-up.
  • Rizzo’s Bar and Inn, 3658 N. Clark St., which is hosting local singer John Vincent 7 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 30 for a holiday-themed singalong.
  • Roadhouse 66 Gas N’ Grill, 3478 N. Clark St. is serving holiday-inspired food and drinks through Jan. 8 at its Jingle Junkie pop-up.
  • Stretch Bar & Grill, 3845 N. Clark St., which is running its Elf’d Up pop-up through Jan. 8.
  • Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., which has transformed into the Island of Misfits Toys through Jan. 31.
  • Vines on Clark, 3554 N. Clark St., which has transformed into its Apres Ski holiday pop-up.

RELATED: 20 Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bars Around Chicago That Will Put You In A Festive Mood

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

The Latest

Pilsen’s Michael Hernandez, 28, Killed Day Before He Was Set To Take Police Exam In ‘Senseless’ Shooting Outside His Home

The Friday shooting rocked a tight-knit block where “everyone looks out for each other," his sister said. “Things are just getting out of control."

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Edgewater 100% Affordable Development Could Replace Streets & San Depot On Broadway, Alderman Says

A prominent nonprofit developer wants to buy the Street and Sanitation yard on Broadway and replace it with more than 80 affordable units.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

After 73-Year-Old Man Carjacked At Gunpoint, Frustrated Logan Square Residents Say Something Must Be Done About Crime

One resident said he spoke to 14th District officers about slow response times and was told, "We can't send anybody because we don't have anybody to send." "That's shocking and disturbing," he said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Brian Mita, Co-Owner Of Izakaya Mita In Bucktown, Dies From Cancer: ‘Everybody Thought He Was A Bright Light’

Mita helped his mother, Helen, run the restaurant as a tribute to his father, Shiyouji. A memorial service will be held Sunday.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
2 hours ago

See more stories