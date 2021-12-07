Wrigleyville Transforms Into Winter Wonderland With 19 Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups

- Credibility:
WRIGLEYVILLE — Bars and other Wrigleyville businesses are coming together for the city’s largest district of holiday-themed pop-ups.
The Wrigleyville Wonderland, which features 19 local businesses that have transformed into holiday-themed destinations, kicked off last week and runs through the end of February for some locations.
“All of Chicagoland is invited to Wrigleyville for this holiday-inspired, interactive and fun experience,” Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Wrigleyville Wonderland is Chicago’s largest holiday pop-up district that is sure to inspire and amaze all those experiencing it while sharing the holiday spirit.”
The pop-ups will feature things like map projections showcasing holiday movies and other content, themed drinks, Instagrammable moments like face cutouts where people can pose with iconic holiday movie characters, actors dressed up as famous holiday characters, decorations and more.
Participating businesses:
- The Country Club, 3462 N. Clark St., which has its Christmas Club popup running through Feb. 1.
- Deuces, 3505 N. Clark St., which is running its Santa Baby Christmas Bar through January.
- Diver at the Park, 3475 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Santa’s Beach House.
- Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., where people can visit the Winter at Gallagher Way pop-up, featuring Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville, ice skating and more festivities.
- The Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave., which launched its 8 Crazy Nights Hanukkah pop-up, running through Jan. 2.
- Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St., which has its Grisworlds pop-up, inspired by the famous family and movie series, running through Jan. 10.
- HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St., which has its Christmas pop-up running through Jan. 15.
- The Irish Oak, 3511 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Leprechanunaka, a mash-up of St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas festivities.
- Wrigleyville Kilwins, 3519 N. Clark St., which has its 25 Days of Chocolate pop-up running through Dec. 31.
- Lucky Dorr, 1101 W. Waveland Ave., which has transformed into Lucky Lodge, a festive winterland destination running through Dec. 31.
- Moe’s Cantina, 3518 N. Clark St., which became the fictional holiday town of Whooville for its pop-up.
- Casey Moran’s, 3660 N. Clark St., which has transformed into Rudolph’s Christmas Bar through Dec. 30.
- Mordecai, 3632 N. Clark St., which brought back its annual holiday pop-up bar, Mistletoe, running Thursday-Saturday until Dec. 30.
- NOLA Bar & Kitchen, 3481 N. Clark St., which is running its Very Cajun Christmas pop-up through Jan. 20.
- Old Crow Smokehouse, 3506 N. Clark St. is running its Santa’s Workshop pop-up.
- Rizzo’s Bar and Inn, 3658 N. Clark St., which is hosting local singer John Vincent 7 p.m. Thursdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 30 for a holiday-themed singalong.
- Roadhouse 66 Gas N’ Grill, 3478 N. Clark St. is serving holiday-inspired food and drinks through Jan. 8 at its Jingle Junkie pop-up.
- Stretch Bar & Grill, 3845 N. Clark St., which is running its Elf’d Up pop-up through Jan. 8.
- Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., which has transformed into the Island of Misfits Toys through Jan. 31.
- Vines on Clark, 3554 N. Clark St., which has transformed into its Apres Ski holiday pop-up.
RELATED: 20 Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bars Around Chicago That Will Put You In A Festive Mood
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: