20 Holiday-Themed Pop-Up Bars Around Chicago That Will Put You In A Festive Mood

CHICAGO — Block Club’s guide to Chicago’s pop-up holiday bars is back.

Here’s a list of 20 holiday-themed locations offering seasonal cocktails, decorations, fun menus and festive settings for your Christmas and Hanukkah pictures.

Check ’em out:

Credit: Instagram The Greystone Tavern decorated for the 8 Crazy Nights holiday pop-up bar.

What: The Greystone Tavern has a Hanukkah-themed pop-up, decorated with white and blue lights. Themed merch is available.

Where: 3341 N. Sheffield Ave.

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: Hanukkah-themed menu featuring brisket egg rolls and challah grilled cheese accompanied by specialty cocktails like Menorah Margarita and Gelt Martini.

Run dates: Open through Jan. 2.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-666-5450

Credit: Christmas Club Chicago/Facebook

What: A huge, two-story holiday pop-up with three party rooms and three bars.

Where: 3460 N. Clark St.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: The bar will serve themed cocktails, beer, wine and shots. Bar snacks like popcorn chicken, doughnut holes and sliders are also available.

Run Dates: Runs through January.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-975-2010

Credit: Instagram Rudolph’s bar decorations.

What: This holiday pop-up bar across from Wrigley Field is family-friendly, fully decorated — and Santa will show up soon.

Where: 3660 N. Clark St.

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Special opening hours available here.

Cover: None. Reservations are encouraged.

Food and Drink: You can get a Merry Mojito or a Grinch, a green take on margarita. Snacks like giant pretzels, chili and burgers are available.

Run Dates: Open through Dec. 30.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 844-990-XMAS

Credit: Instagram Santa Baby Bar

What: Multi-room and multi-level holiday pop-up bar. Family-friendly during the day, but 21 and older after 8 p.m.

Where: 3505 N. Clark St.

Hours: 3-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-midnight Sundays.

Cover: None. Reservation is required.

Food and Drink: Specialty drinks include the Jack Frost, the Red Nose Rudolph and the 12 Shots for Christmas. It also has a colossal cocoa for eight people. Snacks are available.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 9.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 833-YO-SANTA

Credit: Provided

What: An over-the-top Buddy-the-Elf-themed bar featuring appearances from Buddy himself, floor-to-ceiling elf decor and an upside-down Christmas tree.

Where: Stretch Bar & Grill, 3485 N. Clark St.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.- 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: Try Buddy’s iconic Breakfast Pasta from the Nice List or boozy hot cocoa and other themed drinks from the Naughty List. Complimentary elf-shaped cookies are handed out at 10 p.m. There’s also a brunch menu and a full bar.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 13.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-755-3980

Credit: Instagram Jojo’s Winter Wonderland

What: This holiday pop-up bar is in Jojo’s Shake Bar’s heated tent. It has a Christmas three, giant presents and two igloo domes to take holiday-themed pictures.

Where: Jojo’s Shake Bar, 23 W. Hubbard St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-midnight Sundays.

Cover: $10 table charge for outdoor reservations and outdoor walk-ins.

Food and Drink: The pop-up bar will feature Jojo’s holiday’s specials, including Santa’s Milk and Cookie Flight, Biggie Hot Chocolates, and the Winter Wonderland Shake.

Run Dates: Runs until January.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-624-8963

Credit: Provided

What: The beloved Christmas-themed bar, Frosty’s, is back for its fourth year with dancing elves, a singing Santa, photoshoots and more.

Where: 809 W. Evergreen Ave.

Hours: 7 p.m-4 a.m. daily

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: The bar will have holiday-themed cocktails, wine, beer and shots.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 2.

Website: Click here.

Phone: Text at 312-850-8190

Credit: Provided Reindeer Room at Tack Room

What: This pop-up bar in the Tack Room features a piano bar with festive lights and live music 9 p.m.- midnight daily.

Where: Tack Room, 1227 W. 18th St.

Hours: 7.p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: Seasonal cocktails such as Mexican hot chocolate and a Hot Toddy with bourbon, ginger and honey.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 1.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-526-3851

What: The ground floor of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel transforms into Happy’s, a holiday pop-up bar that’s complete with holiday tunes and twinkling Christmas lights and decor.

Where: Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave.

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: Holiday-themed cocktails and bar bites are available to order.

Run Dates: Open through Dec. 23.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 844-312-2221

Credit: Hannah Alani / Block Club Chicago

What: Happy’s is setting up shop on the second floor of Parson’s Chicken & Fish in West Town with holiday decor and TVs playing holiday movies.

Where: Parson’s, 2109 W. Chicago Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: You can get themed slushies, and there will be a special menu featuring holiday drinks like eggnog, holiday-spiced Old Fashioneds, Santa Shooters and more.

Run Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-384-3333

Credit: Instagram Jack Frost Winter Village

What: This outdoor, interactive Christmas event takes up 2 acres in Goose Island. It features an ice skating rink, photo booth, axe throwing, music and lights and Christmas trees for sale.

Where: 1265 W. Le Moyne St.

Hours: 7-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Cover: Tickets available here, starting from $23.

Food and Drink: Additional seasonal drinks can be bought with the tickets.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 2.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-850-8188. Text 312-561-9766.

Credit: DMen Tap/Facebook

What: Krampus, the fabled European anti-Santa, is taking over DMen Tap this year for a Krampus Christmas pop-up. Festivities include a traditional Krampus parade, a Krampus-themed “Dungeons & Dragons” night and film fest.

Where: DMen Tap, 2849 W. Belmont Ave.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-2 a.m. Fridays and Sundays, noon-3 a.m. Saturdays.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: There will be mulled wine, a Fist of Krampus holiday ale made exclusively for the pop-up by Revolution Brewing and raclette sandwiches, plus the normal food and drink menu.

Run dates: Dec. 4-23.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-961-8757

Credit: Instagram Tinsel Town at The Pink Squirrel.

What: The Pink Squirrel in Logan Square has turned into an holiday pop-up bar with decorations and duckpin bowling set underneath twinkling lights.

Where: The Pink Squirrel, 2414 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Thursday and Sundays, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: The limited-edition holiday menu includes seasonal cocktails such as Jingle Jangle Juice and Frosty’s cold chocolate.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 9.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-904-8185

Credit: Provided Lou’s Lights at Lou’s Backyard

What: Lou’s Backyard is fully decorated for the holidays and turned into a pop-up bar. Entrance is free and guests will have the chance to take holiday-themed pictures with a giant snowflake.

Where: Lou’s Backyard, 664 W. Lake St.

Hours: 5 p.m.- close Tuesday through Sunday

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: Seasonal cocktails and food, including seasonal empanadas, Granny’s Southern Smoked Red Beans and Rice, Mistletoe Margaritas and Verte Chaud.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 2.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-600-0600

Credit: Provided

What: Misfits Christmas Pop-Up is a tribute to the 1964 classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys.” There will be 10-foot wood characters and multiple themed rooms, including a 600-foot heated outdoor patio decorated as Santa’s workshop.

Where: 4128 N. Lincoln Ave.

Hours: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: There will be festive cocktails and boozy hot drinks, as well as a holiday-themed food menu featuring items like Reindeer Food, a mix of cereal, chocolate, red and green M&Ms, peanut butter and powdered sugar.

Run Dates: Open through Jan. 2.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-799-8881

Credit: Provided

What: Mistletoe is Mordecai’s, a high-end cocktail bar, is an annual holiday pop-up bar in a swanky space right across from Wrigley Field.

Where: Mordecai, 3632 N. Clark St.

Hours: Reserve two-hour blocks online starting at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cover: None, but advance reservations, which are free, are required.

Food and Drink: Contemporary and vintage holiday-inspired cocktails will be available.

Run Dates: Runs through Jan. 6.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-269-5410

Credit: Provided

What: Country bar Houndstooth Salon transforms into a Christmas-themed pop-up inspired by the holiday classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” complete with a themed menu and events like movie trivia.

Where: Houndstooth Saloon, 3369 N. Clark St.

Hours: 11 a.m-1 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m Sundays.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: The themed menu includes options like Christmas Bonus, a triple decker PB&J, Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog and Aunt Bethany’s Jell-O Mold Fishbowl.

Run Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-244-1166

Credit: Provided Santa’s Bar

What: This holiday pop-up bar is filled with holiday lights, presents, ornaments and photo opportunities.

Where: Blank’s Bar, 355 N. Clark St.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: You can get drinks like Christmas Vacation and Santa Baby, which is served in a Santa mug that you can keep for $6. Housemade churros are also available.

Run Dates: Open through mid-January.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-878-7740

Credit: Provided

What: This two-story, “A Christmas Story”-themed bar will feature lights, a series of holiday events and a 24-foot Christmas tree.

Where: Fatpour Tap Works, 2005 W. Division St.

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sundays.

Cover: None.

Food and Drink: There will be yuletide cocktails like Mrs. Claus’s Martini Espresso Martini and Ohhhhh Fuuuuudge Hot Chocolate. You can also get holiday-themed food items like a Ham it Up Holiday ‘Za or Sleigh Bell Wings.

Run Dates: Open through Dec. 31.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 773-698-8940

Credit: Provided Winter Wonderland Luau

What: This decked-out bar is adorned with palm trees, Christmas lights, a 6-foot Elvis cutout and a blow-up beach Santa.

Where: Woodie’s Flat, 1535 N. Wells St.

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Sundays.

Cover: There is a $5 cover for some events. That includes ornaments/cookies and decorating supplies.

Food and Drink: You can get holiday cocktails like the Snowy Night Chocolate Martini and the Hawaiian Holiday Mai Tai.

Run Dates: Runs through mid-January.

Website: Click here.

Phone: 312-643-0093

