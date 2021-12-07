New Timuel Black Scholarship At City Colleges Honors Beloved Historian

CHICAGO — City Colleges of Chicago is launching a scholarship in memory of civil rights leader and activist Timuel Black, a teacher and administrator at the community colleges for 20 years.

The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program for adult learners will award scholarships to Chicagoans who have aspirations to drive change in their communities and who have been or are currently committed to civic engagement, according to a City Colleges news release.

The scholarship, managed by the City Colleges of Chicago Foundation, will be awarded annually to someone attending any of the seven City Colleges schools, and it covers tuition, books and fees. Scholars will also be able to submit project requests to fund civic projects related to issues central to Black’s life and work.

City Colleges is launching the fund with $250,000, a spokesperson said.

“Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities,” City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado said in a statement. “With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps.”

During Black’s long life, he spent many years working as a teacher — first at Chicago Public Schools, then at City Colleges. In 1969, he became dean of Wright College.

For more than 20 years, Black held several other roles at City Colleges. He was vice president for academic affairs, as well as director and chairperson of community affairs at Olive-Harvey College. Black also taught at Loop College, where he was part of the campaign to rename it Harold Washington College. He retired in 1989.

Black died Oct. 13 at 102. Hundreds gathered for a public memorial in his honor Sunday, two days before the local legend would have turned 103.

Donations for the scholarship can be made here.

