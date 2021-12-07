Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

New Timuel Black Scholarship At City Colleges Honors Beloved Historian

The scholarship will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic engagement or to people with aspirations to drive change in their communities.

Sara Badilini
7:00 AM CST on Dec 7, 2021
Dr. Timuel D. Black smiles at his 102nd birthday celebration in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Dec. 7, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — City Colleges of Chicago is launching a scholarship in memory of civil rights leader and activist Timuel Black, a teacher and administrator at the community colleges for 20 years.

The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program for adult learners will award scholarships to Chicagoans who have aspirations to drive change in their communities and who have been or are currently committed to civic engagement, according to a City Colleges news release.

The scholarship, managed by the City Colleges of Chicago Foundation, will be awarded annually to someone attending any of the seven City Colleges schools, and it covers tuition, books and fees. Scholars will also be able to submit project requests to fund civic projects related to issues central to Black’s life and work.

City Colleges is launching the fund with $250,000, a spokesperson said.

RELATED: Timuel Black’s Public Memorial Celebrates A Life Of Jazz And Justice: ‘God Granted Him 102 Years … Not For Himself, But For Us’

“Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities,” City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado said in a statement. “With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps.”

During Black’s long life, he spent many years working as a teacher — first at Chicago Public Schools, then at City Colleges. In 1969, he became dean of Wright College.

For more than 20 years, Black held several other roles at City Colleges. He was vice president for academic affairs, as well as director and chairperson of community affairs at Olive-Harvey College. Black also taught at Loop College, where he was part of the campaign to rename it Harold Washington College. He retired in 1989.

Black died Oct. 13 at 102. Hundreds gathered for a public memorial in his honor Sunday, two days before the local legend would have turned 103.

Donations for the scholarship can be made here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Sara Badilini

Read More:

The Latest

Pilsen’s Michael Hernandez, 28, Killed Day Before He Was Set To Take Police Exam In ‘Senseless’ Shooting Outside His Home

The Friday shooting rocked a tight-knit block where “everyone looks out for each other," his sister said. “Things are just getting out of control."

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Edgewater 100% Affordable Development Could Replace Streets & San Depot On Broadway, Alderman Says

A prominent nonprofit developer wants to buy the Street and Sanitation yard on Broadway and replace it with more than 80 affordable units.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

After 73-Year-Old Man Carjacked At Gunpoint, Frustrated Logan Square Residents Say Something Must Be Done About Crime

One resident said he spoke to 14th District officers about slow response times and was told, "We can't send anybody because we don't have anybody to send." "That's shocking and disturbing," he said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Brian Mita, Co-Owner Of Izakaya Mita In Bucktown, Dies From Cancer: ‘Everybody Thought He Was A Bright Light’

Mita helped his mother, Helen, run the restaurant as a tribute to his father, Shiyouji. A memorial service will be held Sunday.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
2 hours ago

See more stories