Rental Assistance Applications Open Monday — Here’s How You Can Get The Word Out

HERMOSA — You can help Northwest Side neighbors in need connect with rent help.

The city and state are opening new rounds of rental assistance Monday. People in need can apply to help pay back rent and utilities in hopes the payments will keep them housed.

To get the word out, the offices of Rep. Will Guzzardi and Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Democrats representing parts of Chicago, are holding a virtual phone bank to connect folks in Hermosa and Belmont Cragin with the latest round of rental assistance.

The phone bank is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday via Zoom. Volunteers will need access to a phone and computer or tablet. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

People participating will contact Belmont Cragin and Hermosa neighbors to let them know about the program.

Applications for the state’s rental assistance program will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 9 at illinoishousinghelp.org.

