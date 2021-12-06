Skip to contents

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

West Town Group Seeking Toys, Volunteers For Holiday Toy Drive And Meal Giveaway

West Town Feeds is dedicating the drive and giveaway to Parveen "Angel" Rajper, a Logan Square community leader who died last month.

Quinn Myers
7:25 AM CST on Dec 6, 2021
People walk along the 1500 North block of Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
WEST TOWN — A West Town nonprofit is partnering with local businesses to collect toys and provide Christmas meals for neighbors in need this month.

West Town Feeds and Midwest Coast Brewing Company are holding a toy drive through Dec. 18.

Organizers are seeking new, unwrapped toys, to be dropped off at the brewery, 2137 W. Walnut St. Drop-off hours are 2- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m Sundays.

Credit: Provided

Toys can also be shipped to West Town Feeds, 512 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60622.

The group is holding a Breakfast With Santa event Dec. 18 at the brewery to distribute toys with local charities and outreach services.

The drive is being held in memory of Parveen “Angel” Rajper, who died unexpectedly last month. Rajper was the leader of Logan Square’s Buy Nothing Facebook group, which connects neighbors to free goods around the community.

West Town Feeds founder Robert Magiet said he met Rajper last year, when he launched a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

“We ended up giving her meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she would generally reach out to me throughout the year asking if I could help other families,” Magiet said. “I only met her in person a few times, but we talked a lot through email, and she was wonderful.”

Neighbors are rallying to help Rajper’s family, raising almost $14,000 through an online fundraiser to pay for a memorial service and a trust for her children and their education.

Credit: GoFundMe
Parveen “Angel” Rajper, who ran the popular Facebook “Buy Nothing” Logan Square page, died earlier in November. She was 33.

On Christmas Eve, West Town Feeds is also partnering with Bartoli’s Pizza and other local restaurants to distribute “family meals,” enough to feed four or five people. Meals can be picked up 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 at Bartoli’s, 658 N. Ashland Ave.

Magiet is looking for volunteers to work at the breakfast and help give out meals on Christmas Eve. The group is also seeking pie and pastry donations for the Christmas Eve meal service. To sign up or learn more, email westtownfeeds@gmail.com.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

