Chicago Might Have A White Christmas This Year Thanks To La Niña

CHICAGO — Chicago might get snowfall on Christmas, according to a special weather report.

It’s still too early to make a completely accurate forecast for what will happen Dec. 25. But John Feerick, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said Chicago has a slightly better than 50 percent chance of having a “white Christmas,” meaning at least an inch of snowfall.

The probability is similar to in previous years, Feerick said.

“There looks like there could be a storm [this] week that produces some snow across the region, though there’s the possibility of a warmup the week before Christmas,” Feerick said. “There is probably another opportunity or two for snow after next week and before Christmas.”

You can thank La Niña, Feerick said. La Niña is a climate phenomenon that occurs every few years and is well-known for causing chillier weather and increased precipitation in the northern regions of the United States. In Chicago, that increases the chance for snow during the winter.

