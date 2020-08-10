Chance The Rapper’s Charity Donated 45,000 Masks To Chicago Parks For Kids, Staff

DOWNTOWN — Chance the Rapper’s charity, SocialWorks, donated 45,000 masks to the Chicago Park District so kids and staff at day camp can be protected from coronavirus.

The Chicago Park District is offering day camp during the pandemic, though with social distancing and mask rules to prevent spread of coronavirus. SocialWorks’ donation is “particularly valuable” as it provides needed personal protective equipment so campers’ don’t have to face interruptions if they need a mask replaced, according to a Park District press release.

“As we resume programming, our main objective is to offer recreation opportunities in a manner that protects the health and safety of our patrons and staff. These masks help us do just that,” said parks CEO Mike Kelly in the press release.

The current session of camp finishes Friday. After that, a two-week extended camp will run Aug. 17-28.

“The Park District is vital for the city of Chicago. It provides communities and their residents with various forms of wellness,” said SocialWorks Executive Director Justin Cunningham in the press release. “It’s important to assist organizations that provide outlets for youth recreation and exploration in a safe manner.

