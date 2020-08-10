Milwaukee Avenue Being Closed, Police Increased In Wicker Park After Unrest Downtown

WICKER PARK — Chicago Police are closing Milwaukee Avenue between Damen and Ashland avenues to protect Wicker Park from possible looting, Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) said Monday.

The street closure will begin 6 p.m. Monday. Extra officers from the Shakespeare District (14th) will patrol Milwaukee and Elston avenues.

“I think CPD — and particularly the 14th District — is trying to be as proactive as possible and really operate out of an abundance of caution,” La Spata said. “They’re taking all of the necessary precautions and really being smart in their preparations. Hopefully that results in a safe and stable night for the 1st Ward and our residents.”

The unrest Downtown came hours after Chicago police shot a 20-year-old man Sunday in Englewood. Stores were broken into and there was vandalism and gunfire in the Loop and surrounding area.

Officials plan to shut off the Downtown area to most people 8 p.m. Monday-6 a.m. Tuesday to prevent further looting there.

But similar measures in June led to widespread looting and vandalism in the neighborhoods. At that time, more than 40 Wicker Park businesses were looted or vandalized.

To prevent that from happening this time, the Chicago Police Department will deploy officers “in large measures” to neighborhoods for their protection, Supt. David Brown said at a Monday morning press conference.

Some Wicker Park businesses may be able to receive safety-related financial assistance from the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce.

If your businesses was recently vandalized or broken into, you can contact the chamber by emailing info@wickerparkbucktown.com.

