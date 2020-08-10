Drive-In ‘Movies At The Parks’ Offers 6 Movies Around The City

CHICAGO — Six new free drive-in movies will open up in parks across the city starting Tuesday — including 1975’s “Cooley High” filmed in Chicago.

The drive-ins are a part of “Movies in the Park,” the Chicago Park District’s annual outdoor movie series that has been converted to a drive-in series because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the movies scheduled include “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Akeelah and the Bee” and “The Secret Life of Bees.” Movies will be shown every Tuesday and Thursday at different parks through Aug. 27. The movies begin at 8 p.m.

Based on the size of each parking lot, capacity will vary between 40 and 60 cars. Parking lots will close at 4 p.m. to set up for the drive-ins and will reopen at 7 p.m.

The press release noted that fieldhouses and restrooms will not be available during the screenings of Movies in the Park and that capacity will be limited to no more than 100 people if the group is “largely static” and practicing social distancing, in accordance with public health measures. Anyone who leaves their cars must wear a face mask at all times.

Drive-in Movie Schedule:

· Tuesday, August 11 (50 vehicle capacity)

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

“Cooley High”

· Thursday, August 13 (60 vehicle capacity)

Columbus Park Refectory, Golfers Parking Lot, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd.

“A Wrinkle in Time”

· Tuesday, August 18 (40 vehicle capacity)

Tarkington Park, 3344 W. 71st St.

“Remember the Titans”

· August 20 (50 vehicle capacity)

Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

“Akeelah and the Bee”

· August 25 (50 vehicle capacity)

Humboldt Park, 1301 N. Humboldt Blvd.

“The Secret Life of Bees”

· August 27 (60 vehicle capacity)

Calumet Park, 9801 S. Ave. G

“The Last Dragon”

